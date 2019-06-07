Donald Trump says he will decide on next China tariffs after G-20

U.S. President Donald Trump said he’ll decide whether to enact tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese imports after the Group of 20 summit at the end of the month in Japan, where he’s expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I will make that decision after the G-20,” Trump told reporters at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Caen, France, on Thursday. “I’ll be meeting with President Xi and we’ll see what happens but probably planning it sometime after G-20.”

U.S. and Chinese negotiators hit an impasse in trade talks last month, which Trump said happened because Beijing reneged on provisions of a tentative deal. He raised tariffs on about $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25% in response, and at the time hung out the possibility of further action.

China has blamed the U.S. for the breakdown in talks and vowed to reciprocate for the increased tariffs in various ways.

In a Fox News interview taped Thursday, Trump said China wanted a deal and predicted the two sides would “definitely” reach agreement.

“I will say, I want to get a deal but what they did was very bad,” he told host Laura Ingraham. “We had a deal, and they tried to renegotiate. They can’t do that.”

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 09:31 IST