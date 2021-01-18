IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Donald Trump, so far, not planning to pardon himself: Reports
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump, so far, not planning to pardon himself: Reports

Trump is preparing an expansive list of more than 100 pardons and commutations for release before he demits office on January 19.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:24 AM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump at this point is opting not to issue a pardon for himself as he prepares an expansive list of more than 100 pardons and commutations for release on Tuesday, a source familiar with the effort said.

White House advisers have said Trump has privately debated with advisers whether to take the extraordinary step of issuing a pardon for himself but some administration officials have cautioned Trump against a self-pardon because it would make him look guilty.

Many scholars have said a self-pardon would be unconstitutional because it violates the basic principle that nobody should be the judge in his or her own case.

Others have argued that a self-pardon is constitutional because the pardon power is very broadly worded in the Constitution. Historical texts made clear that the nation’s 18th century founders discussed self-pardons, but opted not to include an explicit limitation on that power.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House of Representatives last week on charges of inciting the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by pro-Trump protesters. His case is to face a Senate trial and if convicted, he could be disqualified from seeking another run for the presidency in 2024.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said so far Trump does not plan to pardon himself and also does not plan to issue preemptive pardons for members of his family, another subject he has discussed privately with advisers.

Trump, who has already issued two waves of pardons in the past month, met advisers on Sunday to finalize a list of more than 100 pardons and commutations, the source said.

CNN reported that Dr Salomon Melgen, a prominent eye doctor from Palm Beach who is in prison after being convicted on dozens of counts of health care fraud, is expected to be on the clemency list.

The source said the clemencies were expected to be issued on Trump's last full day in office on Tuesday. Skipping the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Trump leaves on Wednesday morning to begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. His presidency ends at noon on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

A sign left by an anti-protestor is shown near the Nevada State Legislature.(AFP)
A sign left by an anti-protestor is shown near the Nevada State Legislature.(AFP)
world news

Small numbers of protesters gather at fortified US statehouses

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Security was stepped up in recent days after the FBI warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
world news

FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:08 AM IST
The massive undertaking reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped Washington following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
A truck drives past Downing Street with a message that reads "Incompentent government destroying shellfish industry" in a protest action by Scottish fishermen against post-Brexit red tape and coronavirus restrictions, which they say could threaten the future of the industry, in London on January 18, 2021. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)(AFP)
A truck drives past Downing Street with a message that reads "Incompentent government destroying shellfish industry" in a protest action by Scottish fishermen against post-Brexit red tape and coronavirus restrictions, which they say could threaten the future of the industry, in London on January 18, 2021. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)(AFP)
world news

'Brexit carnage': Shellfish lorries stack up near Downing Street

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:07 PM IST
One lorry, with the slogan "Brexit Carnage", parked just metres from Downing Street - the official office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Police were asking the lorry drivers for details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cryptocurrency has been booming since March last year and had on Monday from a record level of $40,000.(AFP)
The cryptocurrency has been booming since March last year and had on Monday from a record level of $40,000.(AFP)
world news

UK man on a mission to find long-lost hard drive with bitcoin worth $280 million

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The resident of Newport, Wales has once again started his search for the drive and urged local city officials to let him dig through landfill sites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airmen and soldiers from the Alaska National Guard prepare to depart from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to assist with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington.(AP)
Airmen and soldiers from the Alaska National Guard prepare to depart from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to assist with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington.(AP)
world news

Insider attack threat looming on Biden inauguration: What do we know so far

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:50 PM IST
The FBI has been screening National Guard troops entering Washington to thwart any threat of insider attack during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter that two of the opposition leader's lawyers had been allowed to enter the police building, but that they were not given access to him.(AP)
Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter that two of the opposition leader's lawyers had been allowed to enter the police building, but that they were not given access to him.(AP)
world news

Alexei Navalny lawyer says denied access to Moscow police cell

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Navalny lawyer Olga Mikhailova told the Echo of Moscow radio station she was not being permitted to see her client, who was being held at a police station near the airport after he returned to Russia on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden is known to turn to Harris first during meetings to ask for her opinion or perspective on the matter at hand.(AP)
Biden is known to turn to Harris first during meetings to ask for her opinion or perspective on the matter at hand.(AP)
world news

Kamala Harris prepares for central role in Joe Biden's White House

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:06 PM IST
With the confluence of crises confronting Joe Biden's administration — and an evenly divided Senate in which she would deliver the tie-breaking vote — Harris is shaping up to be a central player in addressing everything from the coronavirus pandemic to criminal justice reform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image(AP (Representative Image))
Representative Image(AP (Representative Image))
world news

UK’s vaccination programme expands to cover over-70s

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:59 PM IST
The National Health Service (NHS) will expand the rollout of the vaccines to the next priority groups from Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China US have put aside their quarrel on virus origins to sign a trade deal.(afp)
China US have put aside their quarrel on virus origins to sign a trade deal.(afp)
world news

China to sanction US officials for 'nasty behaviour' over Taiwan

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Sino-US ties have worsened as China has already condemned this month's easing, announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the waning days of President Donald Trump's presidency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The finance ministry is expected to present details of its final 2020 budget on Tuesday. (Representative Image)(AP)
The finance ministry is expected to present details of its final 2020 budget on Tuesday. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Germany finalises 2020 budget with less new debt than expected

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is planning net new debt of up to 180 billion euros this year to continue rescue and stimulus measures and shield Europe's largest economy from the impact of a potentially aggressive new wave of infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.(FILE PHOTO / REUTERS)
Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.(FILE PHOTO / REUTERS)
world news

UAE suspends visa-free travel for Israelis until July

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The UAE ratified the agreement on visa-free travel with Israel last week and it was set to go into effect 30 days from then. The agreement follows a normalization accord between the countries signed in September.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain is currently rolling out the vaccine to the most vulnerable first, starting with those who are in care homes or over 80 years of age.(AP)
Britain is currently rolling out the vaccine to the most vulnerable first, starting with those who are in care homes or over 80 years of age.(AP)
world news

UK is vaccinating 140 people per minute on average, says minister

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Latest figures show the United Kingdom has vaccinated 3,857,266 people with a first dose and 449,736 with a second dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yuliastand in line at the passport control after arriving at Sheremetyevo airport, outside Moscow, Russia.(AP)
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yuliastand in line at the passport control after arriving at Sheremetyevo airport, outside Moscow, Russia.(AP)
world news

Western anger over Navalny case meant to distract from problems at home: Russia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Police detained Navalny on his arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister for Covid vaccine deployment Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021.(via REUTERS)
Minister for Covid vaccine deployment Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021.(via REUTERS)
world news

UK says vaccine manufacturing lumpy, supply not as good as hoped

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the United Kingdom was hoping for 2 million vaccines a week from AstraZeneca.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 44-year-old Navalny was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport less than an hour after he flew in from Germany.(Reuters)
The 44-year-old Navalny was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport less than an hour after he flew in from Germany.(Reuters)
world news

Germany calls for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's immediate release

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Navalny "took the conscious decision to return to Russia because he sees it as his personal and political home", German foreign minister Heiko Maas said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
world news

West condemns Putin critic Alexey Navalny’s detention in Moscow

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:21 PM IST
The Federal Penitentiary Service said Navalny, 44, ad been detained for violating the terms of a suspended sentence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The designation of Houthis as a terrorist organization would take effect on 19 January, i.e. the day before Donald Trump leaves office.(Reuters file photo)
The designation of Houthis as a terrorist organization would take effect on 19 January, i.e. the day before Donald Trump leaves office.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Trump administration plans to designate Houthis as terrorists

ANI, Nicosia
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:13 PM IST
This move is expected to exacerbate further the grave humanitarian situation in Yemen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP