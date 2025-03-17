53 killed in Trump's crackdown on Yemen's Houthis; group vows ‘escalation’ | 10 points

The United States has escalated its strikes against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, with President Donald Trump vowing on Saturday to use ‘overwhelming lethal force’ against the rebels who have attacked international ships in the Red Sea in ‘solidarity’ with Gaza. This photo taken from a video released by Ansar Allah Media Office via Al Masirah TV channel shows a being taken for treatment at a hospital in Saada, Yemen, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, following airstrikes over multiple targets in the country.(AP)

Multiple US strikes in Yemen’s capital Sanaa and other areas have resulted in numerous casualties with the militants also vowing escalation as they face one of the most extensive attacks since the war in Gaza began in October 2023. Here is the conflict in 10 points.

The US targets Houthi rebels in Yemen| 10 points