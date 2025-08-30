‘Don’t say it': Australian MP threatens journalist with fist after questioned on Lebanese heritage | On cam

Australian politician Bob Katter threatened a journalist with his fist during a press conference in Brisbane. As per footage from the incident, the Australian MP threatened to punch a journalist after being asked about his Lebanese heritage and the values brought in by immigrants. Katter's Australian Party Member for Kennedy Bob Katter argues with 9News reporter Josh Bavas during a press conference in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.(via REUTERS)

The incident happened outside the Queensland Parliament after Channel Nine's Josh Bavas brought up Ketter’s family, which had migrated from Lebanon.

"Oh mate, don't say that! Because that irritates me, and I've punched blokes in the mouth for saying that. Don't you say that! My family has been here for 140 years. I have on many occasions punched blokes in the mouth, so I'm restraining myself today. Don't say it!" Katter shouted.

Other journalists present at the scene defended the line of questioning, asking what was wrong with it, ABC News reported. Katter said that he would not deal with the subject as his family has been in Australia “since the dawn of time”.

Josh Bavas posed another question to the minister on similar lines that prompted Bob Katter calling him a ‘racist’.

"There are people who have come from other countries, like yourselves, like your family, that have good values..." Bavas asked, before being cut off by Katter once again.

"Don't say that, because you're a racist. You're a racist, you cannot say what you've just said without being identified as a racist" the MP said, while pointing his finger at the journalist.

Bob Katter demands an apology

Bob Katter demanded an apology from Josh Bavas, the journalist he threatened with a fist. He also demanded that Channel 9, the broadcaster the journalist works for, apologise to him for the questions.

"To be seen as anything other than Australian is highly insulting to me and I demand an apology," he said in a social media post.

Bavas called the press conference 'extraordinary', saying that he had not witnessed anything similar to what transpired in his 20 years in journalism.

"I was trying to ask a question about the value migrant Australian families, including the Katters and my own family, bring to this nation through shared values," he said.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese reacts to Bob Katter's viral video

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reacted to the viral video of Bob Katter threatening the journalist, saying that it wasn't something that is expected of any Aussie.

"Bob Katter I like, but Bob Katter needs to have a look at that footage. Have a look at himself, frankly, and recognise that that's just not what we expect of any Australian, let alone someone who's in public office. You're speaking to someone called Albanese. We've got a Senate leader called Wong. Migration enriches. Except for the First Australians, we're all either migrants or descendants of them," Albanese said in a statement.