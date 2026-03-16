Drone strike sparks huge fire near Dubai airport; flights suspended, traffic routes closed: 10 updates

Dubai's main international airport faced a major disruption on Monday after a drone struck a fuel tank near the airport, sparking a massive fire and forcing authorities to temporarily suspend flights at one of the world’s busiest international travel hubs. Emergency teams quickly responded to the incident, containing the blaze while aviation authorities halted operations as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff. A massive fire was spotted near Dubai airport after an Iranian drone attack.

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The disruption also triggered traffic closures around the airport area and flight diversions to nearby airports, as tensions linked to the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel and Iran continue to impact security across the Gulf region.

Dubai has been witnessing regular drone attack by Iran since the war began.

Here are 10 latest updates on what's happening in Dubai today: 1. Dubai authorities confirmed that a drone struck a fuel tank in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, triggering a fire and prompting an emergency response.

2. Dubai Civil Defence teams rushed to the site and successfully contained the fire, preventing it from spreading further.

3. Officials said no injuries were reported in the incident despite the fire and airport disruption.

4. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority temporarily halted flights at Dubai International Airport (DXB) as a precaution to ensure passenger and staff safety.

5. Some aircraft scheduled to land in Dubai were diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) while emergency teams managed the situation.

6. Emirates airline confirmed the disruption and urged passengers not to travel to the airport, saying operations were significantly reduced.

7. During the emergency response, several aircraft were forced to circle outside the airport before authorities stabilised the situation.

8. Dubai Police temporarily closed several key routes, including Airport Road, the Airport Tunnel, and access routes near Cargo Village and Marrakech Street.

9. Authorities also closed Al Garhoud Bridge toward Casablanca Street, advising motorists to take alternative routes.

10. The disruption comes amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has already triggered multiple drone and missile incidents across the Gulf region and affected aviation operations.

Dubai authorities say the situation is under control, the fire has been contained, and no casualties have been reported, but airport operations and nearby traffic remain disrupted as safety checks continue.