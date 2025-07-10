Dubai consultancy group apologises for ‘incorrect’ information on UAE Golden Visa rules

Dubai-based private company Rayad Group on Wednesday issued an apology and took "full responsibility" for disseminating "incorrect" information in the media about the “new United Arab Emirates (UAE) Golden Visa rules”. Rayad Group apologised after the UAE debunked Golden Visa claims.(Representational)

Reports quoting the group had suggested that the UAE government would grant a lifetime "golden visa" for a one-time payment of around ₹23.30 lakhs. On Wednesday, the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) dismissed such reports.

"We apologise unreservedly for the public confusion caused by recent reports and commentary, and we take full responsibility for ensuring future communications are clear, accurate, and consistent with the UAE's stringent regulatory frameworks. We also wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge that certain public comments made by Rayad Group’s Managing Director were misplaced and have contributed to the misinterpretation of our role and the nature of the initiative in question," the Rayad Group said in a statement quoted by news agency PTI.

The group further said that the statements did not accurately reflect the intent, scope of services, or the limitations of their authority in relation to the UAE Golden Visa programme.

“To reiterate with full clarity: no guaranteed visa, fixed-price programme, or lifetime UAE residency product currently exists, and the Rayad Group does not offer, support, participate in, or endorse any such arrangement. Due to the confusion caused, the Rayad Group is discontinuing private advisory services for Golden Visas," the statement added.

Media reports on Sunday quoted the Rayad group as saying that lifetime "golden visas" for some nationalities could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities under simplified conditions. It had been said that the visa would be granted at a one-time payment of ₹23.30 lakh.

What did the UAE government say about the Golden Visa rules?

ICP said in a statement on Wednesday that the Rayad group's statement has no legal basis. Rayad's reference to the ₹23.30 lakh appeared to be the fee it would charge for facilitating the golden visa under the UAE immigration rules.

Reacting to reports circulated by "some local and international media outlets and websites" on the issue of the UAE granting lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities, the ICP clarified that the categories, conditions, and regulations of the Golden Visa are clearly defined in accordance with official laws, legislations, and ministerial decisions.

The ICP statement emphasised that all Golden Visa applications are handled exclusively through official government channels within the UAE, and that no internal or external consultancy entity is recognised as an authorised party in the application process.

"The Authority had recently observed news articles from a consultancy office based in another country, suggesting that lifetime Golden Visas could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities under simplified conditions. These claims have no legal basis and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE," it said.

“The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has denied the accuracy of rumours circulated by some local and international media outlets and websites regarding the United Arab Emirates granting lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities.”

The ICP reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe and transparent environment for applicants and to continuously enhancing its services exclusively through official digital platforms.

The ICP also stated that legal action will be taken against entities spreading such false information in an attempt to illegally collect money from individuals aspiring to live and reside in the UAE, exploiting their hopes for a dignified and secure life. The statement urged all individuals wishing to visit, live, or invest in the UAE not to respond to inaccurate rumours and false news aimed at quick profit and to avoid paying any fees or submitting personal documents to any party claiming to provide these services.

The ICP strongly advised everyone to always refer to official sources to verify the accuracy of procedures-either through its official website or by contacting the call centre at 600522222, available 24/7, before taking any action.