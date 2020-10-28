e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Early Covid-19 vaccines may be imperfect: UK Vaccine Taskforce

Early Covid-19 vaccines may be imperfect: UK Vaccine Taskforce

“However, we do not know that we will ever have a vaccine at all. It is important to guard against complacency and over-optimism”, UK Vaccine Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham wrote in a piece published in The Lancet medical journal.

world Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:29 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
London
“The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms, and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long,” UK Vaccine Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham said.
“The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms, and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long,” UK Vaccine Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham said.(AP)
         

UK Vaccine Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham said on Tuesday that the first generation of Covid-19 vaccines “is likely to be imperfect” and that they “might not work for everyone”.

“However, we do not know that we will ever have a vaccine at all. It is important to guard against complacency and over-optimism”, Bingham wrote in a piece published in The Lancet medical journal.

Also Read: Genes may decide the coronavirus disease path | Opinion

“The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms, and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long,” she added.

Bingham wrote that the Vaccine Taskforce recognises that “many, and possibly all, of these vaccines could fail”, adding the focus has been on vaccines that are expected to elicit immune responses in the population older than 65 years.

She said that the global manufacturing capacity for vaccines is vastly inadequate for the billions of doses that are needed and that the United Kingdom’s manufacturing capability to date has been “equally scarce”.

Earlier on Tuesday, a study by scientists at Imperial College London found that antibodies against the novel coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population during the summer, suggesting protection after infection may not be long lasting and raising the prospect of waning immunity in the community.

The Telegraph newspaper reported that the British government is working on the assumption that the second wave of coronavirus will be more deadly than the first.

tags
top news
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejashwi in Patna rally
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejashwi in Patna rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment
Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment
SRH vs DC Review and MI vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
SRH vs DC Review and MI vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In