Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Mexico, GFZ says

Reuters
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 11:44 pm IST

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Oaxaca, Mexico, on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

