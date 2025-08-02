Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Mexico, GFZ says

Aug 2 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Oaxaca, Mexico, on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes during an emergency drill. An earthquake was reported 402 kms from Arunachal Pradesh on Friday evening. (REUTERS)

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.