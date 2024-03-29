 Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Greece | World News - Hindustan Times
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Greece

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2024 01:20 PM IST

Authorities have begun evaluating the potential risk of tsunamis along the coastline.

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck the southern region of Greece, sending tremors through the area and prompting fears of potential tsunamis. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported the seismic event, which occurred 56km southwest of Prygos around at around 9.12am local time.

The earthquake struck the southern region of Greece, EMSC said.(Representational image)
The earthquake struck the southern region of Greece, EMSC said.(Representational image)

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake, which was also felt in the Greek capital and as far away as the southern island of Crete.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active region and earthquakes are common. The vast majority cause no injuries and little to no damage.

Tsunamis are oceanic waves triggered by seismic activity and can pose significant threats to coastal regions depending on the distance from the earthquake epicentre.

Tsunamis can vary in scale depending on the distance between the earthquake's epicentre and the coastline. Local tsunamis, which occur within 100 kilometres of the earthquake's origin, pose the most immediate threat to coastal communities. Regional tsunamis, spanning up to 1000 kilometres, can also cause significant damage and displacement. Even tsunamis occurring more than 1000 kilometres away, known as distant tsunamis, can generate powerful waves capable of reaching distant shores.

