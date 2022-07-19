Elon Musk 'slow-walking' on lawsuit, says Twitter; Judge tests Covid+ve: Reports
With the corporate drama going a few notches higher, Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has been accused of trying to “slow-walk” Twitter’s lawsuit over the termination of a $44 billion takeover deal earlier this month. The share prices have been a matter of concern for the social network - one of the most popular in the world - amid clouds of uncertainty, earlier over the deal and now over the trial.
"Millions of Twitter shares trade daily under a cloud of Musk-created doubt. No public company of this size and scale has ever had to bear these uncertainties," the social media giant said in a court filing, news agency Reuters reported.
Musk, who has now been sued, has been asked by Twitter to complete the merger at the agreed price of $54.20 per share. Both the sides are set to present their arguments to a Delaware Court of Chancery judge on Tuesday.
While the 51-year-old tech billionaire is said to have asked for postponement of trial in February, Twitter has made it clear it wants to avoid the delay.
Meanwhile, Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, overseeing the lawsuit, has tested positive for COVID-19, and will be holding the Tuesday hearing via Zoom, instead of “in-person”, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited a letter that said he was “isolating this week pursuant to CDC guidelines”.
The $44 billion Twitter deal had created much buzz in the world of tech when it was sealed 10 weeks ago. But it was later cancelled over , what Musk claimed, inability of Twitter to give clarity on the exact figure of spam accounts.
(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg)
-
Russian shelling kills 6 in Donbas, EU defends sanctions on Moscow
Russian shelling of a town in eastern Ukraine on Monday killed six people, Kyiv said, as EU ministers meeting in Brussels insisted the pressure of Western sanctions on Moscow was working. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile appointed an acting security chief, having announced the suspension of senior law enforcement officials late on Sunday. Russia's troops have made gains in the eastern region of Donbas recently, capturing the sister cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.
-
US: 5 shot, hurt in Washington state Walmart amid altercation
A customer and an employee of a Walmart were shot and injured along with three young men that authorities said were involved in an altercation inside the store late Sunday, police said. The Seattle Times reported police received calls about shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Injured in the shooting were a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and the three 19-year-old men allegedly involved in the altercation, police said.
-
Turkey warns it can ‘freeze’ Sweden, Finland's NATO process
Turkey can still “freeze” Sweden and Finland's membership in NATO unless the two countries take steps that meet Ankara's security demands, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. The Nordic countries' accession still needs to be approved by the parliaments of all 30 NATO members and Turkey's parliament could refuse to ratify the deal. Turkey accuses the two countries of being too lenient toward groups it considers to be national security threats.
-
Anthony Fauci, face of US govt's Covid battle, to retire by end of Biden's term
Dr Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert who is the chief medical adviser to U. S. President Joe Biden, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and became the face of the US government's efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. He served on the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump. NIAID did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
-
Steve Bannon: Loyal to Trump, from White House to court
Steve Bannon -- the anti-establishment outsider who helped bring Donald Trump to the White House -- is now on trial for refusing to testify about the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol. Trump rewarded Bannon by naming him chief strategist, a major victory for the alt-right that sent shudders through the political mainstream. Bannon recently reversed course and agreed to testify after allegedly receiving Trump's blessing, but it was too late.
