Emirates Dubai flights status: Airline issues update after drone strike near DXB airport

Flights were temporarily halted at Dubai’s main international airport on Monday after a drone strike caused a fire at a nearby fuel tank. Passenger planes sit on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport in Dubai. (AFP)

"Authorities are currently responding to a fire resulting from a drone-related incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport," the Dubai Media Office posted on X. "All necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone's safety."

The blaze forced several aircraft to circle outside the airport while emergency teams worked to contain the fire.

Officials later confirmed that the fire was successfully brought under control and that no injuries were reported.

However, authorities announced a temporary suspension of flights as a precautionary measure.

"Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff," Dubai's media office posted on X.

Some flights scheduled to land at Dubai International Airport (DXB) were diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Also Read: Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Flights suspended after drone incident at Dubai Airport; 19 Indians arrested in UAE

Emirates issues update Emirates, the largest carrier operating out of the airport and the world’s biggest international airline, also confirmed the suspension and urged passengers not to travel to the airport.

"All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. Please do not go to the airport. Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised," Emirates wrote on X.

Click here to check the latest flight status.

Also Read: Massive explosion near Dubai airport after Iran drone attack, ball of fire caught on cam

Emirates is currently operating at a significantly reduced number of flights, with services limited as parts of the surrounding airspace remain closed.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)