‘End of Covid in sight...seize this opportunity’: WHO chief as new cases globally fall to lowest since March 2020
The statement by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus can be deemed as the most optimistic since the pandemic first emerged in China in late 2019.
With the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) only a few months shy of entering its fourth year, the chief of World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that the world has never been in a better position to put an end to the ordeal. In this context, he urged countries to continue with their efforts to combat the virus that has so far taken the lives of more than six million individuals.
“We are not there yet. But the end is in sight,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a virtual press briefing.
The statement by the head of the United Nation's health agency can be deemed as the most optimistic since the pandemic first emerged in China in late 2019. Ghebreyesus made the comment after revealing that fresh cases reported globally fell to the lowest level last week since March 2020.
“If we don't take this opportunity now, we run the risk of more variants, more deaths, more disruption, and more uncertainty,” the WHO chief said at the briefing.
As per the WHO's latest epidemiological report on Covid-19, the number of reported Covid-19 cases dropped by 28 per cent to 3.1 million during the week ending September 11, following a 12 per cent dip the week before, AFP reported.
The UN agency stressed that the rollout of vaccines and therapies have helped considerably to stem the severity of the infection.
WHO's warnings
Despite the good signs, the WHO cautioned against taking a back seat. It said that the falling number of cases may be deceptive since several countries have cut back on testing and may not be detecting the less serious ones.
“We feel that far more cases are actually circulating than are being reported to us,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO technical lead on Covid said, cautioning that the virus “is circulating at a very intense level around the world at the present time”.
Van Kerkhove noted that going forward there lies a possibility of “future waves of infection, potentially at different time points throughout the world” emerging, caused by “different sub-variants of Omicron or even different variants of concern”.
She, however, added that the future waves of infection “do not need to translate into future waves of death”.
WHO's suggestions
The UN health agency emphasised on vaccination and said that countries must invest in administering 100 per cent jabs to its most at-risk groups, including elderly and health workers, and remain vigilant with their testing and sequencing for the virus.
(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)
Air traffic above London restricted for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession
Air traffic above London is restricted Wednesday for the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, Heathrow Airport said. A number of flights "will be disrupted to ensure silence" as the procession takes place, London's biggest air hub said in a statement. Flights face restrictions as the queen's coffin is carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state until her funeral on Monday in Windsor, west of London.
Flight carrying queen's coffin to London most tracked plane in history
Nearly six million people tried to follow a British Royal Air Force transport aircraft taking Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Edinburgh in Scotland to London, making it the most tracked flight in history, website Flightradar24 said on Wednesday. The previous record was when a US military aircraft carrying US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last month was followed by 2.2 million people on Flightradar24.
Eye on FATF relief, Pakistan disowns Masood Azhar and JeM leadership
With an eye on getting out of the Financial Action Task Force's Grey List, Pakistan is believed to have virtually disowned the leadership of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group. While the Taliban leadership has rejected Islamabad's contention that JeM chief Masood Azhar Alvi has relocated to Afghanistan from Bahawalpur in Punjab after ultra-conservative Sunni-Pashtun militia occupied Kabul in 2021, intelligence sources indicate Azhar is located in east Afghanistan.
King Charles and his sons follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace
King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession to take Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to parliament on Wednesday as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben tolled. Walking directly behind were Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward. Other senior royals including Charles' wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort, Kate, William's wife and now Princess of Wales, and Harry's wife, Meghan, travelled by car.
Taliban rejects reports about JeM chief Masood Azhar seeking refuge in Afghanistan
The Taliban setup in Kabul on Wednesday rejected reports that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has sought refuge in Afghanistan and said it will not allow any “armed opposition” groups to operate from Afghan soil. The Taliban's foreign ministry issued the clarification following a Pakistani media report that the Foreign Office in Islamabad had asked the Taliban to trace and arrest Azhar.
