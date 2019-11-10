e-paper
Engine problem forces Singapore-bound plane to make emergency landing

world Updated: Nov 10, 2019 13:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Seoul
An airplane operated by South Korea’s Asiana Airlines <020560.KS> bound for Singapore made an emergency landing in Manila late on Saturday due to an engine problem
An airplane operated by South Korea’s Asiana Airlines <020560.KS> bound for Singapore made an emergency landing in Manila late on Saturday due to an engine problem(REUTERS)
         

An airplane operated by South Korea’s Asiana Airlines <020560.KS> bound for Singapore made an emergency landing in Manila late on Saturday due to an engine problem, a company spokesman said.

The Asiana Airlines’ Airbus 350 plane took off from Incheon in South Korea with about 310 passengers on board and landed in Manila after one of its engines failed, the spokesman said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

