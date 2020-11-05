e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / EU clears key hurdle for Euro 1.8 Trillion spending package

EU clears key hurdle for Euro 1.8 Trillion spending package

The EU is under pressure to finalize the emergency package so that it will be operational next year, as a new set of lockdowns across the continent paints a grim picture of Europe’s economic outlook.

world Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 17:23 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Bloomberg | Posted by Srivatsan K C
The EU requires only a qualified majority of nations to impose the rule-of-law conditions on the funds, but the European Commission requires the unanimous approval of all member states.
The EU requires only a qualified majority of nations to impose the rule-of-law conditions on the funds, but the European Commission requires the unanimous approval of all member states.(Reuters File Photo | Representational image)
         

European Union negotiators reached a preliminary deal with the bloc’s lawmakers on a mechanism linking recovery funds to abiding by democratic standards, moving a step closer to a broader accord on the bloc’s 1.8 trillion-euro ($2 trillion) budget and stimulus package.

“We have witnessed months and even years of rule-of-law talks dragging on without conclusion between EU member states,” said European lawmaker Petri Sarvamaa, who was negotiating on behalf of the Parliameent. “This will not be the case anymore with the new budgetary clause.”

The EU is under pressure to finalize the emergency package so that it will be operational next year, as a new set of lockdowns across the continent paints a grim picture of Europe’s economic outlook and dims prospects for a quick rebound.

While leaders agreed on the broad outlines of the unprecedented package in July, they left key details to be fleshed out later, including the contentious link between EU funds and rule of law. EU officials are due to set out details of the compromise at a press conference at noon on Thursday.

“Introducing this conditionality is a major step and a clear signal that the EU stands ready to protect its citizens’ interest,” EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said.

The deal on the rule-of-law mechanism clears the first of two key hurdles in getting an overall deal and allowing the EU’s 750 billion-euro recovery fund to be up and running in January as planned. Still, lawmakers and EU governments remain at odds over increases to the bloc’s budget, with the Parliament asking for a bigger overall package.

Potential Vetoes

While the agreement on the rule of law could give fresh impetus on the stalled talks over the spending package, it is still unclear whether it will get the support of all EU nations -- especially Hungary and Poland, the two members of the bloc that are currently the subject of formal rule-of-law probes.

At stake is whether the EU can swiftly deliver hundreds of billions in much-needed funds to combat the steepest recession on record, while making sure the money isn’t misappropriated by countries where democratic checks and balances are weak.

If a deal is delayed or blocked, that could derail the bloc’s plans to issue debt on the markets to give out to EU nations as grants and loans in order to help their economic recovery.

The EU requires only a qualified majority of nations to impose the rule-of-law conditions on the funds, but the European Commission requires the unanimous approval of all member states (and a majority of EU lawmakers) to borrow from the markets. That means that in practice Hungary or Poland could veto the plan if they don’t like the rule-of-law language.

tags
top news
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
‘People have faith only NDA government can develop Bihar’: PM Modi
‘People have faith only NDA government can develop Bihar’: PM Modi
Live: Kejriwal reviews Covid-19 situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
Live: Kejriwal reviews Covid-19 situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
India committed to uphold rules-based international order: Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla
India committed to uphold rules-based international order: Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In