ADVERTISEMENT
EU must shift to open way for Brexit trade deal, says UK minister

world Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 15:19 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters
European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium.
European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium.(Bloomberg)
         

British health minister Matt Hancock repeated Britain’s calls for the European Union to shift its position on Sunday and withdraw its “unreasonable demands” for the two sides to be able to seal a post-Brexit trade deal.

“We want these talks to reach a positive conclusion, of course I want a deal, I think everybody wants a deal. Unfortunately, the EU have put in some unreasonable demands ... They do not respect the result of the referendum,” Hancock told Sky News, repeating that sticking points were on fisheries and the so-called level playing field on fair competition rules.

“I am sure a deal can be done but obviously it needs movement on the EU side.”

