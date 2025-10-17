Ex-diplomat's ‘disastrous consequences’ warning to Pakistan over Afghanistan attack: ‘Blunder of this century’

Former indian foreign service officer Amar Jit Singh, who has served as India’s consul general in Afghanistan, has warned that Pakistan’s recent actions could lead to “yet another war” with potentially disastrous consequences for the country. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif looks on during a business and investment conference in Kuala Lumpur.(AP file)

In a strongly worded post on X, Amar Jit Singh said, “Based on my experience having served as a Consul General in Afghanistan, I can say one thing for sure. Pakistan has committed blunder of this century.”

He highlighted the fierce independence of the Afghan people, adding, “Afghans are the most proud people who will die for you if you are their friend. But if you opt to be their enemy, it doesn’t matter whether you are the Great Britain Empire or Soviet Union or the USA, they will teach the lesson of your life.”

His remarks come amid rising friction between Pakistan and Afghanistan after Islamabad reportedly carried out airstrikes in Kabul targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud, a move Kabul denounced as a violation of sovereignty.

Singh also drew attention to a recent diplomatic snub, noting, “Can you imagine that just two days back, Afghanistan denied Visa request of Pakistan’s Defence Minister & three Generals of Army including DG ISI. If they are not willing to give you even their Visa then you’re fool to think that they would cede you even an inch of their land.”

The former diplomat also criticised Pakistan’s military leadership, saying, “Delusional Generals sitting in Pindi & Aabpara have thrown 250 million Pakistanis into yet another war which may bring disaster to Pakistan in future. You may have the conventional upper hand over Afghan Armed Forces but remember in domain of #Guerrilla warfare, you’re no match for them.”

He warned that insurgency in Pakistan could escalate, adding, “Karachi remains to be the Biggest Pashtun City in the World. If TTP is there in South Punjab, central Punjab remains well within their range.”

Expressing concerns for civilians caught in the crossfire, Singh said, “I feel bad for the innocent lives that are lost or will be lost just to fill dollars in the coffins of greedy Pak Generals like Ayub, Yahya, Zia and Musharraf to name a few.”

Referring to Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif’s comments during the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Singh recalled, “I just wish to jog your memory about what Pak Defence Minister said: ‘Taaqatein Tumhari Hain, Par Khuda Humara Hai.’ Now, Afghans will tell you on which side Allah stands. On the side of honourable Afghans or duplicitous Terroristan.”

Singh’s remarks underline the heightened tensions in the region and the growing risks for Pakistan in its dealings with both Afghanistan and militant groups operating across the border.

The strike, Pakistan’s first reported hit inside Kabul since the 2022 US operation that killed al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, has brought tensions between the two neighbours to a breaking point. Several Pakistani soldiers were killed in a militant ambush in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the day of the strike, in an attack claimed by the TTP, underscoring how the group remains one of Pakistan’s most potent internal threats.