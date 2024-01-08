Ex-foreign minister notes 'element of racism' in India-Maldives diplomatic row: ‘Help de-escalate’

Former Maldivian foreign minister Dunya Maumoon on Monday expressed deep concern over the diplomatic row with India after some of the ministers in the Mohamed Muizzu government used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Dunya Maumoon, former foreign minister of the Maldives.

Maumoon reiterated the foreign ministry's statement condemning the incident and said it “very clearly stated that though we have freedom of expression the kind of language that has been used was unacceptable.”

“Personally, I also believe that the element of racism is something I strongly condemn.”

A major controversy erupted after some junior ministers in the Maldivian government used objectionable remarks while responding to Prime Minister Modi's posts on his official X account promoting the pristine beaches of Lakshadweep for Indian travellers.

Lakshadweep is off the southwestern coast of the Indian mainland and is similar to the Maldives.

#BoycottMaldives soon started trending on social media and many Indian celebrities joined the call to explore Indian beaches instead of the archipelago famous for its luxury island resorts and white sandy beaches.

As the controversy escalated, the Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.

Muizzu later suspended three of his deputy ministers for posting derogatory comments against its closest neighbour and the source of much of the tourism that drives the islands' economy.

However, India, not satisfied with the action, summoned the Maldivian envoy and read the riot act. The Maldivian high commissioner, Ibrahim Shaheeb, was told that since the Maldives have spoiled the bilateral relationship, the onus is on President Muizzu to repair it, people aware of the matter said.

It was further impressed upon the envoy that the ministers in question should be dismissed and not just suspended.

The development comes amid Muizzu's state visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

Over the past decade, India and China have been vying for influence in the Maldives, which lies on a main east-west shipping route. The Maldives has became part of China's “Belt and Road” initiative that envisages building ports, railways and roads to expand trade and China’s influence across Asia, Africa and Europe.

India is also a strategic ally but relations have deteriorated since Muizzu, who is considered to be pro-Chinese, was elected in November riding on his ‘Out India’ campaign. He had pledged to remove a handful of Indian military personnel stationed in the islands' nation primarily for relief and rescue operations.

When asked about the significance of India's assistance to the Maldives over the years, Maumoon acknowledged India as one of the closest friends and supporters of the Maldives.

“I remember projects such as the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital and many other such landmark projects. In the defence area, there has been close cooperation...This relationship is very special to us and I hope this current crisis will be resolved at the earliest,” she said, urging the Indian government and media to “help de-escalate” the issue.

(With inputs from agencies)