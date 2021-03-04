Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads
Facebook says it is lifting its ban on political and social-issue ads put in place after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Political candidates, groups and others will be able to place ads on Facebook and Instagram beginning on Thursday.
Restricting political advertisements following the November election was among the host of measures Facebook put in place last year in an attempt to ensure its platform is not used to sow chaos and spread misinformation.
Facebook halted U.S. political ads when the polls closed on Nov. 3, an extension of an earlier restriction on new political ads in the week leading up to Election Day.
It said at the time that the ban would be temporary but did not give a clear end date.
“We've heard a lot of feedback about this and learned more about political and electoral ads during this election cycle,” the company said in a blog post Wednesday.
“As a result, we plan to use the coming months to take a closer look at how these ads work on our service to see where further changes may be merited.”
Twitter has banned political ads permanently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpaceX’s biggest rocket manages first successful landing, then explodes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 40 killed in violent day of protests against Myanmar coup, says UN envoy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishi Sunak delays UK fiscal squeeze until year before next election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buckingham Palace 'very concerned' about bullying claims by former staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump weighs 2024 run without Mike Pence, say allies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpaceX’s biggest rocket successfully lands in third try
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration asks for more time on decision to release Trump taxes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany extends Covid-19 lockdown but paves way to relax more curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden forced to pull Tanden nomination for key budget post
- She will eventually have a role in the Biden administration, but it was not immediately clear how.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Khan to seek vote of confidence in parl, says report
- Gilani received 169 votes to Sheikh’s 164, election authorities and opposition parties said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak needs to enact laws to fulfil FATF targets
- The FATF said Pakistan had “largely addressed” 24 of the 27 items in the action plan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scandal-hit Cuomo may see emergency powers taken away
- The governor hasn’t taken questions from reporters since a February 19 briefing, an unusually long gap for a Democrat whose daily, televised updates on the coronavirus pandemic were must-see TV last spring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK extends job support, tax breaks for pandemic-hit economy
- He also said Britain must be prepared to cut the deficit, announcing plans to increase the tax on corporate profits and boost revenue from personal income taxes in 2023.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police warn of militant plot to ‘breach’ US Capitol
- The Capitol police statement noted that it already has made “significant security upgrades” at the Capitol, home to the US House of Representatives and Senate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox