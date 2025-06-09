Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Father, 9-year-old daughter killed in house fire in Yorkshire, another child critical

PA_Media
Jun 09, 2025 09:51 PM IST

The pair died after the blaze broke out in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, on Sunday, police said.

A nine-year-old girl has died and an 11-year-old girl is in a critical condition after a fire which also claimed the life of a man.

Medics tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene on Russell Close.(UnSplash)
Medics tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene on Russell Close.(UnSplash)

The pair died after the blaze broke out in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, on Sunday, police said. Medics tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene on Russell Close, and the young girl was taken to the hospital but died later that day.

The 11-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital, where she remains. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four crews to tackle the fire, which was reported at around 6 am.

Det Insp Paul Greatorex, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We are continuing to work with colleagues at the fire service to investigate this dreadfully sad incident, which has resulted in a father and daughter losing their lives.

“Extensive inquiries have been ongoing since yesterday, and we have been working to locate and support relatives of the victims both here and outside of the UK at what is an awful time for the family.

“While our inquiries remain ongoing, we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of the fire and will be preparing a file for the coroner in due course."

“Our support for the family involved clearly also still continues.” 

Councillor Ali Arshad, who represents Heckmondwike on Kirklees Council as a member of the Kirklees Community Independents Group, said he had asked the community, which he described as “close-knit”, not to speculate.

He said: “There’s been no speculation. Everybody has respected the wishes of the family.”

He said the family of the victims were “absolutely amazing people”, adding: “They keep themselves to themselves and are always cheery and willing to help.”

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
