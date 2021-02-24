France contemplates ‘targeted measures,’ seeks to avoid lockdown
France is reviewing local coronavirus hot spots on a case-by-case basis, and has decided to implement “targeted measures” to prevent the spread of new and more virulent variants.
The situation is worrying in about 10 areas,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said during a press briefing on Wednesday.
President Emmanuel Macron’s government is seeking to avoid a third full lockdown, which would crush the economy and could prove political costly some 14 months before presidential elections. The country is already implementing a nationwide curfew that runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but amid a sluggish vaccine roll out officials have warned that isn’t enough.
While France has seen an average of about 20,000 new cases a day since December, and intensive care occupancy recently showing a slight rise to 67%, there’s an increasingly large regional variation.
The region of Alpes-Maritimes in the south, including Nice, is being shuttered over the coming two weekends to avoid gatherings during school holidays. The Paris region is under scrutiny as cases continue to rise there.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex will speak during the government’s weekly presser on Thursday, Attal said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to admit asylum seekers from hard-hit camp at Texas border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 23 tonnes of cocaine seized in Europe's biggest haul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea enslaving political prisoners to fund weapons programme: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of women on UK corporate boards rises 50% in 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak, India can resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue: Imran Khan says in Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vietnam's first batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives from South Korea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neera Tanden's committee vote delayed as doubts about confirmation mount
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghana 1st nation to receive coronavirus vaccines from Covax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buruli ulcer in Australia: 10 things to know about the flesh-eating disease
- The mode of transmission has not been established yet, which means there are no primary prevention measures for the disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkish court convicts executive, two jet pilots in Carlos Ghosn escape trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 15% of AstraZeneca vaccine available in Germany has been used
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong G20 action to reverse 'dangerous divergence' in global economy: IMF chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai court ousts 3 cabinet members found guilty of sedition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe Covid-19: FDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox