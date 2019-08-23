France’s Emmanuel Macron calls Amazon fires an international emergency

world

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:56 IST

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the fires raging in the Amazon rain forest are an international emergency and called for the situation to be discussed at the G7 summit.

“The Amazon rain forest - the lungs which produces 20% of our planet’s oxygen - is on fire. It is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit, let’s discuss this emergency,” Macron wrote on Twitter.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 10:18 IST