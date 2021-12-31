e-paper
France’s Macron says dialogue between EU and China now stronger

“The dialogue between Europe and China has strengthened and become more balanced these past few years. It continues,” Macron said in a statement on Twitter.

world Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:44 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Paris
A screen displays live Chinese President Xi Jinping, top left, European Council President Charles Michel, top right, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, bottom right, French President Emmanuel Macron, bottom center, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during an EU-China Leaders' meeting video conference at the European Council headquarters in Brussels.(AP)
         

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that relations between the European Union and China had strengthened in recent years, following an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets.

“The dialogue between Europe and China has strengthened and become more balanced these past few years. It continues,” Macron said in a statement on Twitter.

The investment agreement was sealed earlier on Wednesday.

According to a transcript of an online meeting between EU leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Macron offered to visit China in the coming months along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss other areas of cooperation, such as healthcare and the environment.

