Freddie Mercury has a secret daughter from a fling; first details revealed

A new biography on Freddie Mercury, leader of Queen, promises to startle the world by revealing a secret daughter. Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon of the band Queen perform at Live Aid in London, Britain, July 13, 1985. REUTERS/Rob Taggart BRIAN MAY FREDDIE MERCURY JOHN DEACON(REUTERS)

The book, Love, Freddie, penned by renowned rock biographer Lesley-Ann Jones, shares the story of a woman, B, who claims to be the late singer’s only child. Now 48 and living in Europe, B is a medical professional and a mother herself.

“His only child was conceived accidentally with the wife of one of his closest friends, while his friend was away on an extended business trip. For the Roman Catholic mother, abortion was out of the question,” Jones told the Daily Mail. Just a year after Queen’s legendary hit Bohemian Rhapsody.

The affair and the child that came from it were kept under wraps, known only to Mercury’s closest inner circle, including his parents, sister, his Queen bandmates, and Mary Austin, the love of his life. Mary and Freddie were once engaged and lived together before he came out as gay. Though they never had children.

The alleged daughter claims ‘Freddie Mercury was and is my father’

“Freddie Mercury was and is my father. We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life,” she claims in a handwritten letter published in the book.

“He adored me and was devoted to me. The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people’s standards, unusual and even outrageous. That should come as no surprise. It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession.”

“The three friends raised B together, and Freddie spoke to his daughter every day when he was on tour,” Jones explained to the Daily Mail.

Before his death from AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991, Mercury entrusted B with 17 volumes of his personal journals, which she kept private until now.

Jones, who was approached by B three years ago, admits, “My instinct was to doubt everything, but I am absolutely sure she is not a fantasist,” adding that B never asked for money or fame.

So why is B speaking out now? “After more than three decades of lies, speculation and distortion, it is time to let Freddie speak.”

“That I choose to reveal myself in my own midlife is my decision and mine alone,” B said.