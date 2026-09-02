G-20 Squabbling Overshadows Summit as Global Bond Markets Strain

In a press conference at the summit’s conclusion Tuesday night, Bessent said that meetings were productive, tackling trade imbalances, artificial intelligence and sovereign debt.

Two days later, the G-20 finance ministers’ gathering comes to a close amid a global bond-market selloff , spats over tariffs, public insults and fighting over a group photo.

But the disconnect between the sideline bickering—a renamed Great Lake, a photo with a Russian minister—and the growing stress in global markets raised fears among many investors that leaders aren’t confronting challenges that could quickly spiral out of control. As their meeting concluded on Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.795%, the highest since Trump began his second term.

​Global economic leaders are now presiding over rising anxiety in financial markets at a particularly lousy moment. The Americans, carrying a staggering $40 trillion in government debt, used this week’s meeting to make the case that economic growth can outrun that debt.

“The world is awash in debt,” Bessent told reporters Monday at the gathering. “The only way for us to get out of this is to grow our way out of it.”

After the summit, Bessent said, “With America once again leading this forum, the days of settling for subpar growth are over. The discussions we’ve had here this week leave me confident that many of our partners are now prepared to join us.”

The bond market, however, is rebelling against that premise—a selloff is sending yields higher and raising governments’ borrowing costs.

Bessent released a statement that he said reflected the general position of every country present except for China, which he said was unlikely to agree to a pointed statement about trade imbalances. The Wall Street Journal didn’t independently confirm that all countries at the summit agreed with the statement.

“In particular, countries with excessive and persistent external surpluses should remove distortions that constrain domestic consumption and that result in an overreliance on exports for growth,” the Treasury statement said.

Without China, the group was unable to issue an official consensus statement.

​It was a summit of squabbling from the start. The proceedings had barely begun when Bessent mocked Canada’s military, dismissing it with a reference to a decommissioned amusement-park ride. Canadians seethed at Trump’s move to rename Lake Ontario and redoubled their efforts to build closer trading ties with other countries. Other delegates bristled that the spat between close allies was an unnecessary distraction.

“I think that in this world where tensions are numerous, it’s probably no time to add tensions, especially between two historical partners,” French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said.

Meanwhile, Europeans were furious that Russia’s finance minister Anton Siluanov was invited. (Russia hadn’t been invited since it invaded Ukraine in 2022). Bessent’s threats to impose sanctions on Iran’s trading partners hovered over his meeting with China’s central bank governor Sunday. Bessent later told former Trump adviser Larry Kudlow at a G-20 event that the longtime U.S. adversary is on their side when it comes to certain aspects of the Iran conflict. China is a top trading partner with the Iranian regime.

“The Chinese agree Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. The Chinese agree that there should be freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. We have had private discussions with them in terms of achieving those goals,” Bessent told Kudlow just two days after meeting with the senior Chinese official.

The summit convened finance ministers and central bankers from the “Group of 20” rich and developing countries. The G-20 intends these events to be a substantive appetizer for the G-20 leaders summit, which this year Trump will host at his Doral, Fla., resort in December.

Traditionally, the summit is held to bring together the top financial ministers and find a way for them to coalesce around joint challenges. With 20 countries, there are often differing opinions and factions. But this summit appeared to never have had much momentum. Even the simplest goals spurred divisions.

Before the U.S. attempted to gather the top attendees Monday for a “family photo,” a tradition of such summits, the Europeans blanched. Ministers said they wouldn’t participate if the Russian finance minister was in the photo, people familiar with the matter said. They said they would send their deputies instead if the Russian official was part of the photo, one of the people said.

“The joint approach of the Europeans—for which I am also very grateful—ultimately led to this family photo taking place without the Russian finance minister, without the Russian delegation,” German finance minister Lars Klingbeil told reporters.

At the press conference after the summit, Bessent said of the Russian minister’s presence, “I know that some Europeans had a sour taste, but I think it’s very important to engage.”