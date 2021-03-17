Georgia massage parlour shootings leave 8 dead, 1 suspect captured at Acworth
Shootings at two massage parlours in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt.
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street. He said all four victims were female, and “It appears that they may be Asian.”
Atlanta police officers responding to a call of a robbery in progress at one spa around 5:50 p.m. found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.
Earlier, around 5 p.m., five people were shot at Young's Asian Massage Parlour in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometres) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Two of the victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Baker said.
Authorities were not immediately releasing the gender or race of the victims, Baker said.
A man suspected in the Acworth shooting was captured by surveillance video pulling up to the business around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, minutes before the shooting, authorities said. Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240 kilometres) south of Atlanta.
Baker said they believe Long is also the suspect in the Atlanta shootings.
With two shootings at massage parlours in Atlanta and the knowledge of the Acworth shooting, Atlanta police said they dispatched officers to check nearby similar businesses and increased patrols in the area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Georgia massage parlour shootings leave 8 dead, 1 suspect captured at Acworth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Who would have thought ...': Prince Charles takes swipe at anti-vaxxers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran enriching uranium with advanced machine type at underground plant: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump tells his supporters to get vaccine shots, says 'would recommend it'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Putin tried to help Trump against Biden in 2020 US elections: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
58 killed in 'barbarous' Niger attacks near Mali border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not enough': UK drivers on Uber's minimum wage, pension, holiday pay move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK foreign minister Raab says democracy in retreat globally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 die, more than 1,000 injured as Iran citizens celebrate fire festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talks between Prince Harry and brother William remain 'unproductive': Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest
- Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill previously rejected Chauvin’s attempt to tell the jury about the 2019 arrest, but heard fresh arguments Tuesday from both sides.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil's new health minister signals little change in policy to fight Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 dead, 2 held in shooting near Boise State University
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health experts under pressure as countries suspend use of AstraZeneca
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have taken AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shot, says Duchess Camilla of Britain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox