Home / World News / Germany unveils 2.7 billion euro military package to Ukraine, biggest yet

Germany unveils 2.7 billion euro military package to Ukraine, biggest yet

Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 13, 2023 04:18 PM IST

"Thank you to our allies," Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, wrote in a post on Telegram confirming the package.

Germany on Saturday announced 2.7 billion euro ($3.0 billion) of military aid to Ukraine, its biggest such package yet since Russia's invasion, and pledged further support for Kyiv for as long as necessary.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, as French President Emmanuel Macron smiles at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, as French President Emmanuel Macron smiles at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP)

The package will include 30 Leopard 1 tanks, 15 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, over 200 reconnaissance drones and four Iris-T anti-aircraft systems, according to a defence ministry statement.

Also Read| Russia's ‘enticing’ up to 8 times average salary to recruits for Ukraine: Report

"We all wish for a speedy end to this terrible and illegal war.... Unfortunately, this is not yet foreseeable. Therefore, Germany will provide any help it can - as long as it takes," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"Thank you to our allies," Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, wrote in a post on Telegram confirming the package.

Ukraine has pressed its allies for long-range weapons, jets and ammunition before a counteroffensive expected in coming weeks or months. Saturday's German package also included 18 howitzers.

Germany was initially reluctant to provide heavy arms to Ukraine to help it counter Russia's invasion, fearing it might escalate the fight. But in January Berlin agreed to send Leopard tanks and said it would work with allies to send more.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine germany russia ukraine crisis + 1 more
ukraine germany russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out