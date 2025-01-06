Menu Explore
Germany: Death toll in Magdeburg Christmas market attack rises to 6

PTI |
Jan 06, 2025 04:48 PM IST

The death toll from the Magdeburg Christmas market attack has increased to six after a 52-year-old woman died from her injuries

The death toll in the attack on a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg last month has risen to six as a woman succumbed to her injuries, prosecutors said Monday.

People lay flowers in the cathedral square of Magdeburg, Germany, in remembrance for the victims of the attack at a Christmas market on Dec. 20, 2024. (AP/Peter Gercke)
People lay flowers in the cathedral square of Magdeburg, Germany, in remembrance for the victims of the attack at a Christmas market on Dec. 20, 2024. (AP/Peter Gercke)

Prosecutors in Naumburg said the 52-year-old woman died in a hospital, German news agency dpa reported. Authorities have said that the others who died were four women aged 45, 52, 67 and 75, and a 9-year-old boy.

More than 200 people were injured in the Dec. 20 attack.

Also read: German chancellor Scholz condemns Musk for ‘erratic comments’, support for AfD

Authorities have identified the suspect, who was arrested immediately after he drove a rented car through the crowded market early on a Friday evening, as a Saudi doctor who arrived in Germany in 2006 and had received permanent residency.

Also read: Germany: Berlin police detain man who attacked 2 people with a knife

They have said he doesn't fit the usual profile of perpetrators of extremist attacks. The man described himself as an ex-Muslim who was highly critical of Islam, and on social media expressed support for the far-right.

