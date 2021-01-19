IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Germany poised for tighter shutdown as new coronavirus variant fuels fears
Pedestrians wear protective face masks in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding talks Tuesday on a possible extension of the country�s virus measures, with curfews under consideration. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians wear protective face masks in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding talks Tuesday on a possible extension of the country�s virus measures, with curfews under consideration. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Germany poised for tighter shutdown as new coronavirus variant fuels fears

The new variant found is believed to be more contagious.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:46 PM IST

Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of Germany's 16 states are expected Tuesday to extend and tighten a partial lockdown beyond January, as fears grow over virus variant strains believed to be more contagious.

Draft measures seen by AFP ahead of the emergency talks include prolonging current restrictions until at least mid-February, requiring medical masks on public transport and in shops, and increasing pressure on employers to allow staff to work from home where possible.

Germany shuttered restaurants, leisure and sporting facilities in November, then expanded the shutdown in mid-December to include schools and most shops to halt runaway growth in new coronavirus infections.

The measures ordered until the end of January have brought about a "flattening of the infections curve", Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said, noting also that the number of patients in intensive care had also fallen slightly.

"This trend is cautiously positive, he said, and an achievement of the restrictions of the last weeks.

"But it only brings us to the point where we still have a long way to go before we can say we have the infections under control."

Virus variants first seen in Britain and South Africa also posed major risks, added Seibert.

The crisis talks between Merkel and state premiers were brought forward by a week because of concern over the new strains.

"It is a risk that responsible politicians must take into account -- sooner rather than later," he added.

- Work from home call -

Germany survived the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic relatively well, but a second wave hit Europe's biggest economy hard.

New infections have soared far above the 50 per 100,000 people threshold set by the government. And last Thursday, the country saw a new high in daily deaths with 1,244.

On Tuesday, daily deaths reached 989 though health authorities said they might have been inflated after a lag in weekend reporting. More than 11,000 new cases were recorded.

Seibert noted Monday that the incidence rate was still at over 130 per 100,000 people, and that Germany "must more quickly" bring that down to 50.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier last week issued a joint appeal with union and employer federation representatives, urging firms to have staff work from home "whenever possible".

More could be done to keep non-essential workers out of the office and off public transport, they said.

Experts have been alarmed by data showing that while a first shutdown last spring had led to a sharp drop of 40 percent in mobility, this winter, far more people appear to be on the move.

Disease control agency Robert Koch Institute and Berlin's Humboldt University used data collected from mobile phone signals to find that last Wednesday, the mobility of Germans was only 15 percent below that from a year ago.

Ahead of Tuesday's talks, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier promised to simplify the procedure for businesses to get aid more quickly to help them cope with the prolonged shutdown.

Germany took on a record 130.5 billion euros ($160 billion) in new borrowing last year to fund its mega bailouts to companies and support schemes for families as the economy crashed due to the pandemic.

RKI chief Lothar Wieler has meanwhile pleaded for rigorous implementation of curbs that have already been ordered, saying that there were too many exceptions allowed.

In northern Germany, authorities were planning to take more drastic measures against people who breach quarantine rules.

Schleswig-Holstein state's justice ministry is turning a youth detention centre into a forced quarantine site for those who do not isolate themselves when required to.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany coronavirus
app
Close
e-paper
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain(REUTERS)
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: UK sets new record of daily deaths with 1,610 dead in last 24 hours

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:57 PM IST
England and Scotland announced new national lockdowns on Jan. 4 in a bid to stem a surge in cases after the discovery of a more transmissible UK variant of the coronavirus late last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the election of Biden, well-known to many in Europe already from his years as vice president and decades in the senate, wide majorities in Germany, France and Britain are looking favorably to the coming years, according to the Washington-based Pew Research Center's survey conducted late last year.(Reuters)
With the election of Biden, well-known to many in Europe already from his years as vice president and decades in the senate, wide majorities in Germany, France and Britain are looking favorably to the coming years, according to the Washington-based Pew Research Center's survey conducted late last year.(Reuters)
world news

Major European allies optimistic about Joe Biden administration, says survey

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Four years of President Donald Trump's “America First" approach to foreign policy, which included bashing traditional NATO friends and questioning the alliance itself while embracing authoritarian leaders, as well as new trade tariffs, have frayed relations with many in Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard stand near the White House ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2021. REUTERS/JOISHUA ROBERTS (REUTERS)
Members of the National Guard stand near the White House ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2021. REUTERS/JOISHUA ROBERTS (REUTERS)
world news

Biden inauguration: 2 Guard members removed over ties to right group militias

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The threat of an insider attack had prompted the FBI to screen all the 25,000 National Guard troops entering the capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 US presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
US President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 US presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:48 PM IST
From time to time, Iran impose symbolic sanctions on US officials. Tuesday's announcement comes on Trump's last full day in office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians wear protective face masks in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding talks Tuesday on a possible extension of the country�s virus measures, with curfews under consideration. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians wear protective face masks in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding talks Tuesday on a possible extension of the country�s virus measures, with curfews under consideration. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Germany poised for tighter shutdown as new coronavirus variant fuels fears

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The new variant found is believed to be more contagious.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Palestinian woman wearing face veil, niqab, works on a Christmas-themed doll in a handicraft workshop.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
A Palestinian woman wearing face veil, niqab, works on a Christmas-themed doll in a handicraft workshop.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
world news

Swiss govt urges rejection of ban on full-face coverings like niqabs, ski masks

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Nearly three years after the proposal was first floated, the Swiss are to take up the proposal entitled “Yes to a ban on covering the face” in the vote culminating on March 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump's impeachment is forcing Republican senators to re-evaluate their relationship with the outgoing president who is charged with inciting a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol as Congress was counting the Electoral College votes to confirm Biden's election.(REUTERS)
Trump's impeachment is forcing Republican senators to re-evaluate their relationship with the outgoing president who is charged with inciting a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol as Congress was counting the Electoral College votes to confirm Biden's election.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump's trial, Biden's Cabinet picks await Senate post-siege

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Three new Democratic senators-elect are set to be sworn into office Wednesday shortly after Biden's inauguration at the Capitol, which is under extreme security since the bloody pro-Trump riot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antony Blinken, US President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, speaks on November 24, 2020. (Reuters file)
Antony Blinken, US President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, speaks on November 24, 2020. (Reuters file)
world news

Outcompeting China a key focus area for Biden’s foreign policy team

By Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Biden has vowed to return the United States back to engaging the world from a position of leadership, which had been relinquished by President Donald Trump, according to his critics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CDC expects about 5 million to 10 million doses to be shipped per week in the first weeks of the US vaccine distribution effort.(REUTERS)
The CDC expects about 5 million to 10 million doses to be shipped per week in the first weeks of the US vaccine distribution effort.(REUTERS)
world news

New York City to begin closing vaccine sites Thursday without resupply

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST
The city wants to vaccinate 300,000 people this week but only has about 92,000 doses, de Blasio said in a Tuesday briefing. More than 450,000 total doses have been in administered in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The British prime minister has invited South Korea, India and Australia as guests to this year’s meeting as he tries to establish a so-called D-10 coalition of democracies to counter China and other authoritarian states.(PTI PHOTO)
The British prime minister has invited South Korea, India and Australia as guests to this year’s meeting as he tries to establish a so-called D-10 coalition of democracies to counter China and other authoritarian states.(PTI PHOTO)
world news

Johnson's D-10 fuels G-7 fears of rival alliance to thwart China

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Boris Johnson’s plan to host an expanded Group of Seven summit in June is worrying some other members who fear the U.K. may be trying to reshape the forum of wealthy nations via the back door.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for national intelligence director Avril Haines arrives for a confirmation hearing before the Senate intelligence committee.(AP)
President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for national intelligence director Avril Haines arrives for a confirmation hearing before the Senate intelligence committee.(AP)
world news

US spy chief nominee Haines vows ‘no place for politics’ in job

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, the panel’s acting chairman, told Haines in his opening statement that she should concentrate on the threats posed by China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London.(AP)
A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London.(AP)
world news

EU looking to inoculate 70% of adults by June

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:32 PM IST
That aim, agreed in a meeting of all EU commissioners, comes as most member states are struggling to achieve liftoff with their vaccination programmes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alex Goldfarb poses for a photo with members of Alpine Club of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan December 29, 2020. Karrar Haidri/Alpine Club of Pakistan/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
Alex Goldfarb poses for a photo with members of Alpine Club of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan December 29, 2020. Karrar Haidri/Alpine Club of Pakistan/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
world news

Body of American mountaineer found near K2 in northern Pakistan

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Goldfarb and Hungarian Zoltan Szlanko were planning to climb the 8,047 metre (26,400 feet) high Broad Peak, which has yet to be ascended in winter, without the use of oxygen or any porters for help, according to Magyar Expedicios.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)
world news

UK lawmakers debate 'genocide' clause to China trade deals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:05 PM IST
The amendment to the government’s post-Brexit trade bill, which already passed by a majority in Parliament’s House of Lords, is largely designed to force international action in addressing China’s alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur minority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A US military aide carries the "president's emergency satchel," also know as "the football," with the nuclear launch codes.(AP)
A US military aide carries the "president's emergency satchel," also know as "the football," with the nuclear launch codes.(AP)
world news

How ‘nuclear football’ handover to occur at inauguration in Trump’s absence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Trump has currently the sole legal authority to authorise the use of the nuclear arsenal, which would transfer to President-elect Joe Biden at 12pm on January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP