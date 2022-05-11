Google to ban call-recording apps from Play Store starting May 11
In a move to enhance users' safety and privacy, Google is implementing new Play Store policies to prevent third-party apps from using the Accessibility API.
The changes and updates on its developer policies include that of Android's accessibility settings to stop remote call audio recording, which is a popular feature among Android users.
As per GSM Arena, these changes are towards improved privacy and security, as call recording laws across the world vary quite a bit. However, system and pre-installed apps already having permission to tap on the Accessibility API won't be affected by the change. "The Accessibility API is not designed and cannot be requested for remote call audio recording," a clause from the updated Play Store policies reads.
Keeping in mind the privacy and security of users, it is speculated that a major reason could also be the varying call recording laws in different countries. Previously it was Apple's iPhone which did not offer its users the option for native call recording.
If reports are to be believed, this change will only apply to third-party apps on the Play Store that specifically use the Accessibility API to enable call recording. The Google Phone app, offering built-in call recording, is exempt from the change.
Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
An Al-Jazeera journalist was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said. It said a well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel, Shireen Abu Akleh, was shot and died soon afterward. Another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was wounded but in stable condition. The health ministry said the reporters were hit by Israeli fire.
New Zealand to open international borders fully to visitors from end-July
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday the country will fully reopen its international borders from 11:59 p.m. on July 31, with cruise ships also welcome back to local ports on the same day. The end-July opening of the border is two months earlier than the government's previous time frame and will mean visitors who need visas will now be able to come to New Zealand.
Protesters call for new govt to take control | Sri Lanka crisis top updates
Protesters in Sri Lanka – which is suffering from its worst economic crisis in history – have called for a new government to take control of the country, while the president urged calm a day after the island nation witnessed its bloodiest clashes that claimed eight lives and also prompted his brother – Mahinda Rajapaksa – to quit as prime minister.
Bill Gates tests positive for Covid-19, says he is ‘experiencing mild symptoms’
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy. The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion. Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries.
On Donald Trump, Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk: Twitter not a bar
Elon Musk's plan to reinstate former US president Donald Trump's account on Twitter has sparked a huge controversy as Trump's account was permanently suspended in 2021 after the January 6 riot in US Capitol for his 'involvement' in inciting the violence. Though former CEO Jack Dorsey was the CEO when Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump's account, Jack Dorsey said he agrees with Elon Musk that permanent bans are a failure.
