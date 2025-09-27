Google turns 27: Birthday doodle brings back its 'first' 1998 logo

American tech giant Google brought back its old school logo, marking its 27th birthday on Saturday. The Google logo displayed on the homescreen of the search engine’s page featured its first-ever logo from 1998. As the vintage logo features in several countries, including India here is all you need to know about the Doodle. The vintage Google Doodle appearing on the homepage on 27 September celebrates the 27th birthday of the company. (Google India/X)

27 years of searches

Google, which was founded in 1998, aims to organise the world's information in one place, making it universally accessible and useful. It was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brian, who met at Stanford University and shared one vision, to make the World Wide Web more accessible. What began as a research project turned into a global technology giant. On September 4, 1998, Google was founded, and on September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially started. For the first 7 years of the company, the birthday was celebrated on September 4, which was later changed to September 27.

Google homepage in 1998(Google India/X)

About the 27th birthday Doodle

The Doodle featured today has appeared in several other countries, including Canada, the US, Mexico, Thailand and other countries. The Doodle today honours the journey of the company from its first-ever vintage logo, transporting the user back to the 90s. From Gmail, photos, to more cutting-edge AI tools like Gemini, the journey of Google reflects growth.

What are Doodles

A Google Doodle is a temporary artistic modification to the original logo that appears on the homepage. It is designed to celebrate events of cultural significance like festivals, holidays, notable figures or anniversaries. As per Google, the first Doodle was launched as an ‘out of office’ message of sorts when the founders Larry and Sergey went on a vacation. The very first Doodle was published in 1998 as a way for people to know they will be out on vacation. The first international Doodle was launched in 2000 to celebrate Bastille Day in France.

Meanwhile, Google India took to X to share this milestone with the picture of today’s Doodle. “27 years later, still curious, still searching. Celebrating Google’s 27th birthday with today’s Doodle,” the caption read. It also shared a picture of the first-ever Google homepage and how it looked like.