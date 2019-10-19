e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Greta Thunberg brings her climate protest to Canada’s oil patch

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, speaking at the Friday opening of a new gas pipeline in the province, which holds the world’s third largest oil reserves, also had a message for Thunberg and her supporters.

world Updated: Oct 19, 2019 06:41 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Last month, Thunberg marched in Montreal with nearly half-a-million supporters, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It was one of the largest rallies in Canadian history.
Last month, Thunberg marched in Montreal with nearly half-a-million supporters, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It was one of the largest rallies in Canadian history.(Reuters image)
         

Ottawa, Oct 18, 2019 (AFP) - Teen activist Greta Thunberg rallied with climate change protesters in Canada’s oil-rich province of Albert on Friday, as oil workers counter-protested by honking the horns of their big rigs.

“We are doing this because our future is at stake,” Thunberg told a crowd organizers estimated to be in the thousands, which gathered in front of the provincial legislature in Edmonton.

“We will not be bystanders. We are doing this because we want the people in power to unite behind science.”

But while many shouted their support for Thunberg, who has become the face of the fight against political inaction on global warming, counter-protesters who supported oil production traveled to the city to make their distaste for Thunberg known, blaring their horns as she spoke.

“We care for the environment, of course we do. What they need to understand is that we’re hurting and we also need to care about Alberta jobs,” a counter-protester told Canadian media before joining a convoy of 50 vehicles that set out from Red Deer, Alberta for the provincial capital.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, speaking at the Friday opening of a new gas pipeline in the province, which holds the world’s third largest oil reserves, also had a message for Thunberg and her supporters.

“When they charged their iPhones last night, that power came from this plant,” he said, pointing to the former coal-fired Keephills power plant near Edmonton that was being converted to natural gas.

“Albertans and Canadians are practical people,” he said. “They like real world solutions. Calling for the end of the modern industrial economy, advocating to put millions of people out of work... is not a real world solution.”

Alberta’s energy industry is “taking bold risks, spending real money to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas and carbon emissions,” he added.

The province’s oil sands are the single largest source of CO2 emissions in Canada. The sector has been hotly criticized by environmental groups, while a flight of foreign investment and a lack of pipelines to new markets has strangled development.

Last month, Thunberg marched in Montreal with nearly half-a-million supporters, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It was one of the largest rallies in Canadian history.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 06:41 IST

top news
BJP seeks to expand base in ally Shiv Sena’s stronghold
BJP seeks to expand base in ally Shiv Sena’s stronghold
At RCEP meet, India seeks 10% advantage over China in tariff removal
At RCEP meet, India seeks 10% advantage over China in tariff removal
CPCB says let employees work from home, carpool to curb pollution in Delhi
CPCB says let employees work from home, carpool to curb pollution in Delhi
Rs 500 crore seized from self-styled godman’s ashrams, biz groups
Rs 500 crore seized from self-styled godman’s ashrams, biz groups
Arson attempt on fruit truck in Jammu and Kashmir
Arson attempt on fruit truck in Jammu and Kashmir
Kamal Nath’s nephew led a lavish life with banks’ money: ED
Kamal Nath’s nephew led a lavish life with banks’ money: ED
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
‘Narendra Modi has no understanding of economics’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Narendra Modi has no understanding of economics’: Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News