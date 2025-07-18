Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hamas accuses Israel of blocking ceasefire, hostage deal in Gaza talks

AFP |
Updated on: Jul 18, 2025 10:11 pm IST

Hamas' armed wing accused Israel of rejecting a proposed comprehensive ceasefire and hostage deal, warning future partial-deal offers may be off the table.

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday accused Israel of blocking a deal in talks for a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

An Israeli tank stands on the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.(REUTERS File)
An Israeli tank stands on the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.(REUTERS File)

Abu Obaida, spokesman for the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video statement that Hamas "always proposed a comprehensive deal that will return all the hostages at once".

But he said Israel "rejected what we proposed", urging it to reconsider. "If the enemy remains obstinate in this round of negotiations we cannot guarantee a return to the partial-deal proposals -- including the 10-prisoner (hostage) exchange offer," he added.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Hamas accuses Israel of blocking ceasefire, hostage deal in Gaza talks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On