Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
Hamas criticises Blinken's Gaza ceasefire claim: ‘Not what we agreed on’

Reuters |
Aug 20, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan criticized Blinken's statement on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted an updated proposal.

Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted an updated proposal, saying it "raises many ambiguities" because it is "not what was presented to us nor what we agreed on."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Reuters)

Hamdan told Reuters that Hamas has already confirmed to mediators that “we don't need new Gaza ceasefire negotiations, we need to agree on an implementation mechanism.”

News / World News / Hamas criticises Blinken's Gaza ceasefire claim: 'Not what we agreed on'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On