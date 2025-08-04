Hamas says no special food privileges for Gaza hostages
AFP |
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 12:51 am IST
Hamas said Sunday that Israeli hostages would not receive any "special privileges" in the food they are given compared to the rest of the Gazan population.
"(Hamas) does not intentionally starve the captives, but they eat the same food our fighters and the general public eat. They will not receive any special privileges amid the crime of starvation and siege", Hamas's military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, wrote in a statement.