Hamas says no special food privileges for Gaza hostages

The Palestinian militant group Hamas said Sunday that Israeli hostages would not receive any "special privileges" in the food they are given compared to the rest of the Gazan population. Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas and to end the war, as a video released by Hamas of hostage Evyatar David is displayed, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 2, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES(REUTERS)

"(Hamas) does not intentionally starve the captives, but they eat the same food our fighters and the general public eat. They will not receive any special privileges amid the crime of starvation and siege", Hamas's military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, wrote in a statement.