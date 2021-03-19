Hospitals in Syria's capital full with coronavirus patients
Intensive care units in public hospitals in the Syrian capital Damascus have reached full capacity due to a sharp rise of coronavirus infections, leading doctors to transfer patients to hospitals in other provinces, the health ministry said late Thursday.
The announcement was a rare public acknowledgment of the severity of the outbreak in Syria, which has been ravaged by a decade of conflict that had major effects on the medical sector.
Syria has reported a rise in infections in recent weeks that included President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma who are currently recovering, according to the president's office.
Syria reported 149 new cases on Thursday, raising the total of registered infections in the country to 16,925, including 1,130 deaths since the first case was reported in March last year.
The number is believed to be much higher as most Syrians cannot afford to have a PCR test. Syria is in a deep economic crisis, as the war has left more than 80 per cent of the population below the poverty level.
A test at a private hospital or clinic costs 126,500 Syrians pounds — about USD 28 at the black market rate — at a time when most monthly incomes in Syria are less than USD 100.
The head of the emergency department at the health ministry, Toufic Hasaba, told state news agency SANA that intensive care units in Damascus' four state-run hospitals are full and those in need were taken to hospitals in other provinces earlier this week.
Hasaba urged people to take precautionary measures including wearing masks, social distancing and sanitization.
The health ministry said that coronavirus cases have shot up over the past two weeks, but did not give a reason.
The pandemic, which has severely tested even developed countries, has been a major challenge for Syria's health care sector, already depleted by years of conflict that killed more than half a million and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.
Syria began a vaccination campaign earlier this month, but no details have been given about the process. The health minister said the government procured the vaccines from a friendly country, which he declined to name.
Get our daily newsletter
Medical workers conflicted by France's lockdown that isn't
US states throw open vaccine eligibility before May 1 goal
Finland defends title as world’s happiest nation in 4th straight win
Hospitals in Syria's capital full with coronavirus patients
Tesla cars banned by China's military on concerns about cameras
Joe Biden says US to hit 100 million Coovid-19 vaccinations goal on Friday
- The initial run of doses manufactured in the US are owned by the federal government under the terms of agreements reached with drugmakers, and the Biden administration has faced calls from allies across the globe to release the AstraZeneca shots for immediate use.
Covid-19: Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread
Twitter's 'Birdwatch' crowd experiment courts familiar challenges
Germany could imagine signing deal for Sputnik V shot: Health minister
Covid-19 transmission on flight from New Delhi, in hotel corridor: Study
- The researchers identified a multibranched chain of transmission of coronavirus, including a probable case of aerosol transmission without direct person-to-person contact.
Myanmar security forces kill 9 protesters as Indonesia calls for end to violence
Meet programmer Vignesh Sundaresan, the mystery buyer of $69 mn digital artwork
Atlanta shooting: Biden, Harris to meet Asian-American leaders on Georgia visit
Germany resumes AstraZeneca vaccinations days after clot scare
China says 'strong smell of gunpowder' sensed in US talks
- “It was the U.S. side that ... provoked the dispute in the first place, so the two sides had a strong smell of gunpowder and drama from the beginning in the opening remarks. It was not the original intention of the Chinese side," Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.