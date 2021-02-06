IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / How Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will work
The House impeached Donald Trump on January 13, a week after the US Capitol hill violence.(AFP)
The House impeached Donald Trump on January 13, a week after the US Capitol hill violence.(AFP)
world news

How Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will work

While Trump’s acquittal is expected, all 100 senators will first have to sit at their desks and listen to hours of graphic testimony from House Democrats about the riots, which left five people dead.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST

Former President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial begins Tuesday, forcing the Senate to decide whether to convict him of incitement of insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

While Trump’s acquittal is expected, all 100 senators will first have to sit at their desks and listen to hours of graphic testimony from House Democrats about the riots, which left five people dead. The House impeached Trump on Jan. 13, one week after the violence.

A look at the basics of the upcoming impeachment trial:

HOW DOES THE TRIAL WORK?

The Constitution says the House has the sole power of impeachment while the Senate has the sole power to try the individual on the charges. The person being impeached — who can be the president, the vice president or any civil officer of the United States — can be convicted by two-thirds of the senators present.

The House appoints managers as prosecutors who set up on the Senate floor, along with the defendant’s lawyers, to present their case. The prosecutors and Trump's defense team will have a set amount of time to make arguments, and then senators can ask questions in writing before a final vote.

The chief justice of the United States normally presides over the trial of a president, but because Trump has left office, the presiding officer will be Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who is the ceremonial head of the Senate as the longest-serving member of the majority party.

Once the senators reach a final vote on the impeachment charge — this time there is just one, incitement of insurrection — each lawmaker will stand up and cast their vote: guilty or not guilty.

HOW LONG WILL THE TRIAL LAST?

Unclear. The Senate has to agree to the rules of the trial, and party leaders are still working out the details.

Trump's first impeachment trial, in which he was acquitted on charges that he abused power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate now-President Joe Biden, lasted almost three weeks. But this one is expected to be shorter, as the case is less complicated and the senators know many of the details already, having been in the Capitol during the insurrection.

And while the Democrats want to ensure they have enough time to make their case, they do not want to tie up the Senate for long. The Senate cannot confirm Biden's Cabinet nominees and move forward with their legislative priorities, such as COVID-19 relief, until the trial is complete.

WHY TRY TRUMP WHEN HE IS OUT OF OFFICE?

Republicans and Trump’s lawyers argue that the trial is unnecessary, and even unconstitutional, because Trump is no longer president and cannot be removed from office. Democrats disagree, pointing to opinions of many legal scholars and the impeachment of a former secretary of war, William Belknap, who resigned in 1876 just hours before he was impeached over a kickback scheme.

While Belknap was eventually acquitted, the Senate held a full trial. And this time, the House impeached Trump while he was still president, seven days before Biden’s inauguration.

If Trump were convicted, the Senate could take a second vote to bar him from holding office again. Democrats feel that would be an appropriate punishment after he told the angry mob of his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his election defeat.

Democrats also argue that there should not be a “January exception” for presidents who commit impeachable offenses just before they leave office. They say the trial is necessary not only to hold Trump properly accountable but also so they can deal with what happened and move forward.

“You cannot go forward until you have justice,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week. “If we were not to follow up with this, we might as well remove any penalty from the Constitution of impeachment.”

HOW IS THIS TRIAL DIFFERENT FROM TRUMP’S FIRST TRIAL?

Trump’s first trial was based on evidence uncovered over several months by the House about a private phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine, as well as closed-door meetings that happened before and afterward. Democrats held a lengthy investigation and then compiled a report of their findings.

In contrast, the second trial will be based almost entirely on the visceral experience of a riot that targeted the senators themselves, in the Capitol building. The insurrectionists even breached the Senate chamber, where the trial will be held.

The fresh memories of Jan. 6 could make it easier for the House impeachment managers to make their case, but it doesn't mean the outcome will be any different. Trump was acquitted in his first trial a year ago Friday with only one Republican, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, voting to convict, and there may not be many more guilty votes this time around.

In a test vote Jan. 26, only five Senate Republicans voted against an effort to dismiss the trial — an early indication that Trump is likely to be acquitted again.

WHAT WILL TRUMP'S LAWYERS ARGUE?

Beyond the constitutionality of the trial, Trump’s lawyers say that he did not incite his supporters to violence and that he did nothing wrong. “It is denied that President Trump ever endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” they wrote in a brief for the trial. “It is denied he threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch Government.”

Trump's lawyers also say he was protected by the First Amendment to “express his belief that the election results were suspect.”

There was no widespread fraud in the election, as Trump claimed falsely over several months and again to his supporters just before the insurrection. Election officials across the country, and even former Attorney General William Barr, contradicted his claims, and dozens of legal challenges to the election put forth by Trump and his allies were dismissed.

WHAT WOULD ACQUITTAL MEAN FOR TRUMP?

A second impeachment acquittal by the Senate would be a victory for Trump — and would prove he retains considerable sway over his party, despite his efforts to subvert democracy and widespread condemnation from his GOP colleagues after Jan. 6.

Still, acquittal may not be the end of attempts to hold him accountable. Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, floated a censure resolution after last month’s vote made clear that Trump was unlikely to be convicted.

While they haven’t said yet if they will push for a censure vote after the impeachment trial, Kaine said this week that “the idea is out there on the table and it may become a useful idea down the road."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump donald trump impeachment united states
app
Close
"I'm angry about some of the decisions that were taken last year," Scholz told BBC radio's Today programme.(via AP)
"I'm angry about some of the decisions that were taken last year," Scholz told BBC radio's Today programme.(via AP)
world news

German finance minister angry at Covid vaccine rollout, which EU chief defends

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:00 PM IST
EU countries have so far given first doses to just under 4% of their populations, compared with 11% for the United States and almost 17% for Britain, according to Our World in Data. Von der Leyen has been under fire for the EU's slow rollout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The House impeached Donald Trump on January 13, a week after the US Capitol hill violence.(AFP)
The House impeached Donald Trump on January 13, a week after the US Capitol hill violence.(AFP)
world news

How Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will work

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
While Trump’s acquittal is expected, all 100 senators will first have to sit at their desks and listen to hours of graphic testimony from House Democrats about the riots, which left five people dead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a coronavirus vaccination facility in the northern Arab city of Nazareth, Israel. Netanyahu on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, indefinitely postponed planned visits this month to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain due to Israel's ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions. (Gil Eliyahu/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a coronavirus vaccination facility in the northern Arab city of Nazareth, Israel. Netanyahu on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, indefinitely postponed planned visits this month to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain due to Israel's ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions. (Gil Eliyahu/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to fight 'anti-Semitic' ICC ruling

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:42 PM IST
On Friday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled that it has jurisdiction over the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, paving the way for the tribunal to open a war crimes investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer and Biontech logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer and Biontech logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Pfizer applies to register Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:36 PM IST
This is the second vaccine submitted for registration in Brazil. AstraZeneca Plc applied for full regulatory approval on Jan. 29 for the vaccine it developed with Oxford University.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yang Jiechi, said the US "should rectify its mistakes made over a period of time," in an apparent reference to hard line policies pursued by the Trump administration towards China.(AP)
Yang Jiechi, said the US "should rectify its mistakes made over a period of time," in an apparent reference to hard line policies pursued by the Trump administration towards China.(AP)
world news

China flags Taiwan as core issue, asks US to rectify aggressive policies

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:19 PM IST
China resents US support for Taiwan, which Beijing views as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's President Win Myint at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power (REUTERS).
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's President Win Myint at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power (REUTERS).
world news

Around 300 Myanmar lawmakers sign declaration rejecting junta rule

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A white paper will be published this month, outlining potential reforms through April 2022.(REUTERS)
A white paper will be published this month, outlining potential reforms through April 2022.(REUTERS)
world news

UK ministers seek more control over National Health Service

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Ministers are seeking new powers, including the ability to put fluoride in water to improve dental hygiene, put warnings on sausages and order the National Health Service to tackle obesity, the Times reported Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar army generals shut down the internet on Saturday as thousands took to the streets of Yangon to denounce this week's coup.(Reuters)
Myanmar army generals shut down the internet on Saturday as thousands took to the streets of Yangon to denounce this week's coup.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar military detains Australian in first known foreigner arrest since coup

Reuters, Bangkok/melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Australia's foreign ministry said in a statement late on Saturday that it was "deeply concerned about reports of Australian and other foreign nationals being detained arbitrarily in Myanmar."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new controversial law permits the China Coast Guard to use weapons when foreign ships involved in illegal activities in waters claimed by the country fail to obey orders.(AFP | Representational image)
The new controversial law permits the China Coast Guard to use weapons when foreign ships involved in illegal activities in waters claimed by the country fail to obey orders.(AFP | Representational image)
world news

Japan conveys 'strong concerns' to China over new coast guard law

ANI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST
China must not use the legislation, which went into force Monday, in a way that goes against international law, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of a worker performing a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
A file photo of a worker performing a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
world news

China approves second domestic Covid-19 vaccine for public use

By Sutirtho Patranobis I edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
In June 2020, the Sinovac vaccine was the first to be approved for emergency use in China, and since July, emergency use has been launched in the country for specific groups
READ FULL STORY
Close
A crowd of protesters march in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday on February 6, 2021. (AP)
A crowd of protesters march in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday on February 6, 2021. (AP)
world news

Facebook urges unblocking of Myanmar social media

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Myanmar's new military junta had ordered the blockage of Facebook and other social media platforms in recent days, but internet access was cut altogether on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for Covid-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. (AP)
A worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for Covid-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. (AP)
world news

China approves Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine for general public use

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:22 PM IST
This is the second Covid-19 vaccine green-lighted for public use in China, after a shot developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medics unpack Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and supplies that are designated for front-line medical workers.(AP)
Medics unpack Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and supplies that are designated for front-line medical workers.(AP)
world news

AstraZeneca shots start to arrive in EU after vaccination chaos

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:08 PM IST
France will use it beginning Saturday, with a priority for healthcare workers, after its first batch arrived Friday evening. Germany, Ireland, Spain and Austria will also start offering the shot, while Portugal will receive deliveries early next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo provided by NASA shows SpaceX's Dragon undocking from International Space Station on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.(AP)
This photo provided by NASA shows SpaceX's Dragon undocking from International Space Station on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.(AP)
world news

SpaceX's Dragon Crew to break US record for most days in space on Sunday

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:34 PM IST
"They will surpass the record of 84 days set by the Skylab 4 crew on February 8, 1974," NASA said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election.(REUTERS)
world news

Federal executions likely a Covid super-spreader

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Travelling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media witnesses, who may have unknowingly infected others when they returned home because they were never told about the spreading cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP