“We put in kitchen scraps from the back of house and leftover food from the front of house, as well as all our compostable packaging, and in a few days we have fertilizer,” says Plant City founder Kim Anderson. “We’ve saved 450 tons of trash from the local landfills, and we’ve saved money.”

Inside the big box, microbes are munching on discarded chickpea wraps and shiitake-bacon BLTs to create a liquid fertilizer called “Soil Sauce,” which customers can buy from the restaurant to spread on their gardens.

In the parking lot of Plant City X, a vegan drive-through in Warwick, R.I., sits what looks like a 20-foot-long black shipping container. But it’s actually a dining room with billions of patrons.

Chefs and restaurant owners have been working on reducing food waste for years, using simple techniques like donating excess food to food banks. As costs rise and restaurants’ margins get tighter, however, businesses are reaching for new solutions that slash the waste even more effectively. Every year, U.S. restaurants waste 12.5 million tons of food worth $156 billion, according to ReFED, a nonprofit working to prevent food waste.

“For restaurants, it isn’t just about the actual ingredient that’s being wasted,” says Sara Burnett, ReFED’s executive director. “They also need to think about the labor costs and the time it took to prepare and serve that product, not to mention the hard costs of the whole facility. So, for the restaurant operator, food waste has a significant financial impact.”

Here is a look at some of the creative strategies that restaurants are using to keep food out of the trash.

Food-scrap cocktails At Providence, a fine-dining restaurant in Los Angeles, bar director Kim Stodel often raids the kitchen looking for scraps that he can repurpose into cocktails.

For example, when the kitchen had a lot of passion-fruit rinds left over from making a sorbet, Stodel used them to create a cordial. That cordial is now a key ingredient in his “electric margarita,” a $100 cocktail that he mixes for diners at their tables.

“Sustainability does require more labor,” he says, “but if you’re reusing the ingredients from something you’re already making, it’s a no-brainer. You can make more money at less cost, and waste less resources.”

Making AI an ingredient A Massachusetts pizza chain has brought a new staff member aboard: Claude Cowork. Troy Sproul, CEO and founder of Blue Square Pizza in Hopkinton, Mass., uses the AI agent to analyze data from his restaurants and predict how much dough to prepare, how many meatballs he’ll need, and whether he’ll run out of cheese on busy Friday nights. The predictions help him order and prepare the right amounts and reduce waste, he says.

It took a few weeks for the AI to get the hang of it, but the predictions became more accurate as more data came in and Sproul tweaked his prompts. He scheduled automatic updates every Monday to show his staff what to order and how much to prepare, and had Claude draw up daily schedules to make sure staff were taking dough out of storage at the right times of day.

Now, Sproul says, the restaurant is wasting 40% less dough and throwing out 25% fewer expired meatballs, compared with the amount of waste the chain used to generate before it started using AI. He estimates the cost savings at $5,500 a year, more than covering the $200-a-month cost of the tool.

Slimming down portions Burnett at ReFED says that 70% of food waste in restaurants comes from diners leaving food on their plates. The organization estimates that offering different portion sizes at restaurants has the potential to reduce 2.35 million tons of food waste annually, while saving restaurants $547 million.

Some chain restaurants have created different size options for diners, like Shake Shack’s Good Fit Menu and Olive Garden’s Lighter Portions Menu. Snooze Eatery, a breakfast-restaurant chain in Denver, now offers cottage cheese or salad as an alternative to hash browns, but co-founder Adam Schlegel is wary of reducing portions across the board. Customers are happy to take home any extra food to eat later, he says.

“We definitely are seeing the trend of people eating smaller portions,” he says. “But I’d still say the majority of diners want value for what they spend.”

Denver restaurant FiNO, which opened in March, originally served a regular dinner service right up to 11 p.m. But FiNO owner Steven Waters noticed that many late-night customers wanted smaller meals, and the restaurant was often left with wasted food. On top of that, the restaurant regularly had wine left over after opening bottles to serve by the glass, and opened wine that sits around loses flavor over time.

The solution: a “late-night happy hour” with lower prices for smaller portions of food and for wine that would otherwise go unused that night. For example, a half-sized portion of pasta and a glass of leftover wine run $20 (about a 50% discount on the regular prices).

“We’re seeing less waste now, and the people that come in are grateful to have another option, something that’s a bit more on the healthy side,” says Waters.

Flavorful waste Restaurants throw out a lot of food that is less than appetizing—think fish skeletons, stale bread, mushroom stems and pork fat. Those ingredients still have plenty of flavor, however, and chefs can unlock it to save food from the landfill.

At Hestia restaurant in Austin, Texas, for example, the chefs hang fish bodies up to dry and cure for months. Then they mix them with old bread, soybeans and koji (a traditional Japanese mold culture) to make a seasoning similar to soy sauce. The process takes about a year, but the result is a condiment that chefs use regularly, with minimal cost.

The restaurant also repurposes flavorful mushroom stubs. “At any given point, we’ve got about 300 pounds of mushroom miso going,” says Keith Rzepecki, vice president of culinary at Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, Hestia’s parent company. The chefs then clarify the miso, set it with gelatin, and serve it alongside scallops. “Preservation definitely saves you money,” he says, “but more importantly, it gives you a better pantry to make your food stand out.”