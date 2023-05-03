‘I was rooting for the mob…I really wanted them to hurt the kid', text from Tucker Carlson that led to his firing

Tucker Carlson, Fox News's celebrity anchor who was recently unceremoniously fired from the news channel he ruled for years may have been asked to go because of a text message that exposed his perspective on violence. FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022.(AP)

According to a report in New York Times, discovery of an old text message from Tucker Carlson sent to his news producers a day after Capitol violence may have alerted the Fox management and led to his sudden firing.

On January 6, 2021, hours after Trump supporters unleashed violence at the Capitol, Carlson expressed his views stating his views on an incident which happened a few days back, ‘Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding him'.

He further went on to state, ‘it was three against one.'

He then exposed his views on violence against the ‘Antifa kid’ and by stating he hoped the kid would be killed, ‘It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him.’

‘I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it.’ He wrote.

Tucker Carlson's message has gone viral on social media and read-

A screenshot of Tucker Carlson's text message sent on January 7, 2021(New York Times)

New York Times further reports, this message came to Fox leadership's notice only last month as they prepared to go on trial against Dominion Voting System which had filed a defamation case against the media conglomerate. ‘The text alarmed the Fox board', the outlet reported and stated that the leadership was concerned that this text would be public at trial and create a sensational and damaging moment that would further raise questions about the company. It was a time Fox was entering into out of court settlement.

Fox then initiated an investigation against Carlson to understand the reason behind his statements. This only added to other internal issues piling up against Carlson and made the management believe that he was becoming more of a liability than an asset and had to let go. It is also being reported that this message may have been the reason behind Fox deciding to settle the Dominion case for $787.5 million.