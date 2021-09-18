Imran Khan says Pakistan initiated dialogue with Taliban after SCO summit

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that Pakistan has initiated dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive government in Afghanistan after the Afghanistan issue was discussed at a length at the recently concluded summit of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation. "After 40 years of conflict, this inclusivity will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but the region as well," Imran Khan tweeted.

After capturing the country in an unexpected coup on August 15, the Taliban have announced an interim Cabinet which is now seeking international recognition. No country has yet recognised the Taliban government while China has extended co-operation and Qatar where the Taliban have their political office has engaged with the leadership.

After 40 years of conflict, this inclusivity will ensure peace & a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but the region as well. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 18, 2021

Amid global criticism of Pakistani support to the Taliban, ministers of Pakistan are throwing their weight behind the Taliban government. Imran Khan has also spoken up on this issue in several interviews given to international media and also at the international platform of SCO.

"If Pakistan helped Taliban win against the US, it means that Pakistan is stronger than the US and whole of the Europeans and so strong that it has been able to make a lightly armed militia of around 60,000 fighters, beat a well-equipped armed of 3,00,000," Imran Khan has said in an interview to Pakistan's Dunya News, rubbishing the allegation of Pakistan's help.

Imran Khan has said the world should give more time to the Taliban government and it is wrong to think that any outside force will be able to address the issues inside the country. On the decade long war, Imran Khan clarified his stance as he said that Pakistan paid a very heavy price for siding with the United States.