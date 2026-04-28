India-linked opioid supply chain hit by US sanctions for fuelling fentanyl trade

The United States has rolled out sweeping sanctions against a global drug supply network with links to India, targeting individuals and entities accused of supplying precursor chemicals used by the Sinaloa Cartel to produce synthetic opioids. India-based suppliers have been placed at the centre of the crackdown on a global synthetic opioid network, with the Treasury naming Gujarat-based operator Satishkumar Hareshbhai Sutaria and associate Yuktakumari Ashishkumar Modi for facilitating shipments of key fentanyl precursors, often mislabelled as “safe chemicals”, to Mexico and Guatemala. (Representative Image/AFP)

India-based suppliers have been placed at the centre of the crackdown on a global synthetic opioid network, with the US Treasury department naming Gujarat-based operator Satishkumar Hareshbhai Sutaria and associate Yuktakumari Ashishkumar Modi for facilitating shipments of key fentanyl precursors, often mislabelled as “safe chemicals”, to Mexico and Guatemala.

The US has sanctioned 23 individuals and entities linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, showing both India’s role both as a source of precursor chemicals and as an enforcement partner in disrupting the illicit trade, according to the press release by US Treasury Department.

More details on the drug network The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said the network spans multiple countries, enabling cartels to source precursor chemicals, often from Asia, to manufacture drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine that are trafficked into the United States.

The action targets the entire supply chain, from chemical manufacturers and brokers to cartel-linked traffickers, accused of facilitating the production and distribution of synthetic opioids that ultimately reach US streets.

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India-based pharmaceutical chemicals supplier India has emerged as a key node in this network, particularly in the supply of precursor chemicals used to manufacture synthetic opioids.

According to the US Treasury, India-based pharmaceutical chemicals supplier Satishkumar Hareshbhai Sutaria, along with associate Yuktakumari Ashishkumar Modi, played a central role in facilitating shipments of fentanyl precursors such as N-Boc-4-Piperidone to Mexico and Guatemala.

These shipments were often mislabeled as “safe chemicals” to evade detection.

The duo operated through companies including SR Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals and Agrat Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals. Indian authorities arrested both individuals in March 2025, marking a critical point of cooperation between Indian and US law enforcement agencies in dismantling the network.

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India-based supply chains too India-linked chemical supply chains have also come under scrutiny, with US authorities naming foreign brokers who sourced key fentanyl precursors from Indian companies.

Jaime Augusto Barrientos Camaz, a Guatemala-based broker, procured chemicals from India-based firms including Agrat Chemicals and SR Chemicals, routing at least 116 kg of N-Boc-4-Piperidone through his Guatemala City business over two months.

Separately, Mexico-based broker Maria Viridiana Rugerio Arriaga was identified as purchasing precursor chemicals from India and supplying them to drug producers to manufacture fentanyl and methamphetamine.