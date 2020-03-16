Indian, non-EU students voice concern over changes in UK universities due to coronavirus

world

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:54 IST

Indian and other non-EU students have voiced concern over steps taken by several universities due to the coronavirus challenge, such as receiving conflicting messages in some universities to “go home” ahead of Easter vacations next week.

Sanam Arora of the National Indian Students & Alumni Union UK said: “Our observations and feedback received from Indian students so far is overwhelmingly positive towards teaching being made online. In cases where this hasn’t already been done petitions have been launched to make universities consider online teaching and assessments”.

“Students tell us that they want to travel back to India but are concerned on the impact to their studies and whether they will be able to return or not. Our advice is to speak to their universities and seek authorised absence”, she added.

The Home Office has eased norms related to student visas due to the changes. Student visas are tied to teaching and universities are obliged to report any absences by visa holders to the Home Office.

A PhD student at Cambridge preferring anonymity said she was concerned the visa may be cancelled if there is no teaching and learning in the next term. Several students took to social media to say that the situation for international students is “incredibly stressful, hostile”.

The Indian high commission has a public response unit for citizens needing help and advice.

The Home Office said some international students may be prevented from attending their studies or employment due to illness, the need to serve a period of quarantine or the inability to travel due to travel restrictions caused by coronavirus.

It added that universities do not need to report student or employee absences related to coronavirus which they have authorised. They also do not need to withdraw sponsorship if they consider there are exceptional circumstances when a student will be unable to attend for more than 60 days.

“The Home Office recognises the current situation is exceptional and will not take any compliance action against students or employees who are unable to attend their studies/work due to the coronavirus outbreak, or against sponsors which authorise absences and continue to sponsor students or employees despite absences for this reason”, it said.