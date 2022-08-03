Indo-Canadian politician wins praise for saving man from bull
An Indo-Canadian politician from the province of Alberta has become a sensation in Canada after tackling a bull and rescuing a person who was in peril of being injured by the animal.
The incident occurred on Sunday as former provincial minister Leela Aheer was attending a running of the bulls event at the Strathmore Stampede, an annual rodeo in the town of that name. Aheer is also a member of the provincial legislature from the area, representing the riding, as constituencies are called in Canada, of Calgary-Strathmore.
Aheer, who was born in Edmonton, saved a man from being trampled or even more seriously injured by a bull on Saturday. In a video that has gone viral and featured on major Canadian networks, the bull can be seen charging at the man who is tossed to the ground as the bull attacks him. The video then shows Aheer jumping over the barrier and pushing the bull away from the man on the ground, as others quickly join her to prevent a tragedy.
Her bravery attracted plaudits across Canada. The outlet Calgary Herald headlined the story, “Calgary-area MLA stares down bull at Strathmore Stampede.” The outlet Global News said she ”jumped in front of a bull” at the event “to save a rider”.
Aheer told the media her maternal instinct kicked in as she witnessed the young man in danger. “It never occurred to me not to do it,” she told Global News.
She told the Calgary Herald, “If I hadn’t seen the video with my own eyes, I would have been questioning if I’d actually done it or not.”
Aheer is among the group of candidates contesting for the leadership of the United Conservative Party (UCP), the ruling party in Alberta. Whoever wins that race in October this year will become the next premier of Alberta, the equivalent of a chief minister. The vacancy arose after the resignation of the incumbent Jason Kenney earlier this year.
She is married to Malkeet Aheer, and they have two sons.
For now, she appears to have had her fill of such events, as she told the Calgary Herald, “I don’t think I need to run with the bulls ever again in my lifetime.”
