20 dead in massive office-building fire in Indonesia's Jakarta, several feared trapped

A fire tore through an office building in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday, killing at least 20 people. As per an Associated Press news agency report, police officials stated that the flames engulfed the seven-story building, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters pull out bodies, people from a building in Jakarta. At least 17 people have died due to the massive blaze(X/@SonoraFM92)

The 20 fire victims include five men and 15 women, AFP news agency reported, citing Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the Central Jakarta police chief. He added that one of those killed was a pregnant woman.

The fire halso caused panic among nearby residents and workers in a neighborhood in Central Jakarta.

As per local ⁠Kompas TV, the fire has been extinguished but efforts are underway to evacuate the ​building as several are feared trapped.

Local news further reported that the building at the centre of the fire is the office of Terra Drone Indonesia, which provides drones ​for aerial survey activities with clients in the ‌mining to ​agriculture sectors.

Speaking to Kompas TV, Central Jakarta Metro Police Chief, Senior Commissioner Susatyo Purnomo Condro stated that the fire occurred on the 1st floor and employees rushed to extinguish the blaze.

"There was a battery on the first floor that caught fire, then the employee managed to put it out, then it turned out that the burning battery spread, because the first floor is one of the warehouses," he was quoted as saying.

Susatyo added that the fire grew bigger, and smoke began to rise to the 6th floor of the building. He added that all the deceased victims who were found were taken to the Kramat Jati Police Hospital for identification.