e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / World News / Indonesian student named Britain’s worst rapist, jailed

Indonesian student named Britain’s worst rapist, jailed

The 36-year-old student, Reynhard Sinaga, was convicted of more than 150 offences over two and a half years.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2020 19:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Reynhard Sinaga has been jailed for a minimum of 30 years.
Reynhard Sinaga has been jailed for a minimum of 30 years.(Representative Photo)
         

A student from Indonesia has been named as Britain’s worst ever rapist after being convicted of more than 150 offences over more than two and a half years.

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was found guilty of luring 48 men from outside bars and clubs in the city of Manchester back to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them. In some instances he would then film the attacks on his mobile phone.

“The most prolific rapist ever tried in a British court has today been jailed for life after drugging and assaulting 48 men, following the largest prosecution of its kind in the Crown Prosecution Service’s history,” the CPS said in a statement.

A judge on Monday ruled that following four separate trials he must serve a minimum of 30 years in jail.

“His extreme sense of sexual entitlement almost defies belief and he would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught,” said Ian Rushton, a government prosecutor.

“Sinaga’s unthreatening demeanour duped these young men - many of whom thanked him for his kindness in offering them a place to stay - into thinking this monster was a Good Samaritan.”

tags
top news
Delhi Police responds to criticism of slow response with a blow-by-blow account
Delhi Police responds to criticism of slow response with a blow-by-blow account
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
On AAP’s Kejriwal vs ‘Who’ barb, BJP’s Prakash Javdekar responds
On AAP’s Kejriwal vs ‘Who’ barb, BJP’s Prakash Javdekar responds
‘Iron rod, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
‘Iron rod, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
Daimler recalls 744,000 US Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs
Daimler recalls 744,000 US Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
JNU: Minister blames Congress, Left, AAP; Owaisi slams BJP-backed ‘cowards’
JNU: Minister blames Congress, Left, AAP; Owaisi slams BJP-backed ‘cowards’
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news