Iran announces 3-day farewell for Supreme Leader: Where will Khamenei's funeral take place?

Iran , on Wednesday announced a three-day farewell for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed during the joint military operation by the United States and Israel. According to Iranian state media, Khamenei's farewell will begin at 10 pm local time. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed last week during the joint operation by US and Israel (REUTERS)

As per reports, the ceremony will be held at Tehran's Imam Khomeini prayer ground. Citing Hojjatoleslam Mahmoudi, head of ⁠Iran’s Islamic Propagation Council, state media reported that the farewell ceremony ‌would continue for three days, and a funeral ⁠procession will be announced later.

"The Mosalla (prayer hall) ​will be receiving visitors and the dear people can attend and take part in ​the farewell ceremony and mark a strong ​presence once again," he ​said in comments carried by Iranian media.

As per state media, the farewell ceremony will be held at the Grand Mosalla Mosque in Tehran.

The Mosalla, which is also known as the Imam Khomeini Mosalla of Tehran, is a partially completed mosque in Tehran. It is mainly used for hosting weekly Friday prayers, along with other ceremonies.

The Mosalla has remained under construction for over 30 years. Apart from Friday prayers, the mosque complex is also used as a community centre and serves as a venue for local and national events.

Khamenei's son likely to be next Supreme Leader

As per a report by Iran International, Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme leader after the funeral.

Furthermore, senior Israeli officials told Ynet news that the Assembly is expected to formally announce Mojtaba as the successor in the coming hours.

Despite these reports, Iran is yet to announce the name of the next Supreme Leader.

(With inputs from ANI, Reuters)