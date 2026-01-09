'Iran will not back down', 'Trump will be overthrown': Top quotes of Khamenei's speech

Amid the ongoing nation-wide protests, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the nation on Friday and indicated that crackdown on demonstrators would continue, as someone from the audience shouted “Death to America!” Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Trump's hands are “stained with the blood of Iranians”. (File Photo/Reuters)

In the address which was aired by the state television, Khamenei said that protests were being held in Iran to make another country's President “happy”, in an apparent reference to United States President Donald Trump.

Track live updates of protests in Iran here.

Here's what Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the US President on Friday and said, “As for that fellow (Trump) who sits there with arrogance and pride, passing judgment on the whole world, he should also know that usually, the despots and arrogant powers of the world--such as Pharaoh, Nimrod, Reza Khan, Mohammad Reza, and the likes of them--were overthrown exactly when they were at the peak of their pride. This one will be overthrown as well,” reported news agency ANI. Also read: Trump warns Iran of ‘very hard’ response if protesters are killed

Iran's supreme leader also said, “everyone should know that the Islamic Republic came to power with the blood of hundreds of thousands of honorable people, and it will not back down in the face of saboteurs", as reported by Iran International. Also read: Anti-Khamenei protests flare in Iran, state media blames ‘terrorist agents’ of US, Israel for violence