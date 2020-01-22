e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / World News / Iranian lawmaker offers $3 million reward ‘to anyone who kills Trump’: Report

Iranian lawmaker offers $3 million reward ‘to anyone who kills Trump’: Report

The Iranian lawmaker did not say who would pay the bounty offer, which comes a month ahead of a parliamentary election.

world Updated: Jan 22, 2020 08:28 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tehran
President Donald Trump has said that he thinks Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was planning attacks against four US embassies.
President Donald Trump has said that he thinks Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was planning attacks against four US embassies. (Reuters File Photo )
         

An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a USD 3-million reward to “anyone who kills” US President Donald Trump to avenge the assassination of a top general, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known member of the Majlis, made the offer on behalf of the people of Kerman, the hometown and final resting place of storied commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.

“We will give USD 3 million to anyone who kills Trump,” Hamzeh, who represents Kahnouj county near the southeastern city of Kerman, was quoted as saying by ISNA.

He did not say who would pay the bounty offer, which comes a month ahead of a parliamentary election.

Soleimani, one of the most popular public figures in Iran, was killed on January 3 in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport.

Washington’s ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, Robert Wood, told journalists in Geneva that the offer was “just ridiculous”.

“But it gives you a sense of the terrorist underpinnings of that regime, and that regime needs to change its behaviour,” he said.

tags
top news
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, 5 flights diverted
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, 5 flights diverted
In budget 2020-21, big push for transformation of rural India likely
In budget 2020-21, big push for transformation of rural India likely
Finance Ministry may raise divestment goal to Rs 1.5 lakh cr for FY21
Finance Ministry may raise divestment goal to Rs 1.5 lakh cr for FY21
In Supreme Court today, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
In Supreme Court today, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
Iranian lawmaker offers $3 million reward ‘to anyone who kills Trump’: Report
Iranian lawmaker offers $3 million reward ‘to anyone who kills Trump’: Report
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside Ulhasnagar bar
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside Ulhasnagar bar
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news