Iranian president vows 'stronger response' to 'reckless' Israeli attack
AFP |
Apr 14, 2024 02:49 PM IST
"If the Zionist regime (Israel) or its supporters demonstrate reckless behavior, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response," Raisi said.
Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi warned Sunday Israel and its allies against any "reckless" actions after Tehran's drone and missile attack in retaliation for a deadly strike on its Damascus consulate.
"If the Zionist regime (Israel) or its supporters demonstrate reckless behavior, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response," Raisi said in a statement.
