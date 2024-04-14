Iranian president vows 'stronger response' to 'reckless' Israeli attack

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi warned Sunday Israel and its allies against any "reckless" actions after Tehran's drone and missile attack in retaliation for a deadly strike on its Damascus consulate. An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel (REUTERS)

"If the Zionist regime (Israel) or its supporters demonstrate reckless behavior, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response," Raisi said in a statement.