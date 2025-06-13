Iran's air defence at '100 percent op capacity' after blasts, reports Iran media

Iran's air defence was activated Friday morning at full capacity, state TV reported, after a series of blasts were heard in Tehran. Israel's defence minister said early Friday that the country had conducted a "preemptive strike against Iran".(AP)

"Iran's air defence says it is at 100 percent operational capacity," state TV reported, adding the reason behind the blasts remains unknown.

