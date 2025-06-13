Iran's air defence at '100 percent op capacity' after blasts, reports Iran media
Jun 13, 2025 08:19 AM IST
Israel's defence minister announced a preemptive strike against Iran early Friday following which Iran's air defence has been activated at full capacity.
Iran's air defence was activated Friday morning at full capacity, state TV reported, after a series of blasts were heard in Tehran.
"Iran's air defence says it is at 100 percent operational capacity," state TV reported, adding the reason behind the blasts remains unknown.
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz said early Friday that the country had conducted a "preemptive strike against Iran".
Get the latest headlines from US news
and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Elon Musk
on Hindustan Times.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Get the latest headlines from US news
and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Elon Musk
on Hindustan Times.
News / World News /
Iran's air defence at '100 percent op capacity' after blasts, reports Iran media