Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iran's air defence at '100 percent op capacity' after blasts, reports Iran media

AFP |
Jun 13, 2025 08:19 AM IST

Israel's defence minister announced a preemptive strike against Iran early Friday following which Iran's air defence has been activated at full capacity.

Iran's air defence was activated Friday morning at full capacity, state TV reported, after a series of blasts were heard in Tehran.

Israel's defence minister said early Friday that the country had conducted a "preemptive strike against Iran".(AP)
Israel's defence minister said early Friday that the country had conducted a "preemptive strike against Iran".(AP)

"Iran's air defence says it is at 100 percent operational capacity," state TV reported, adding the reason behind the blasts remains unknown.

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz said early Friday that the country had conducted a "preemptive strike against Iran".

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Elon Muskon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Elon Muskon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Iran's air defence at '100 percent op capacity' after blasts, reports Iran media
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On