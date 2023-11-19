close_game
close_game
News / World News / Iran's supreme leader says 'fact' Israel has failed in Hamas war

Iran's supreme leader says 'fact' Israel has failed in Hamas war

AFP |
Nov 19, 2023 08:26 PM IST

Ayatollah Khamenei charged that Israel "has so far failed" in achieving its declared goal of destroying Hamas.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday Israel has suffered a "defeat" in its war against Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas, and that it was "a fact".

Israel-Hamas War: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei(AFP)

Israel has been pounding the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip since gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Hamas government says Israel's bombing campaign and ground invasion have killed more than 12,300 people in the narrow Palestinian territory, including more than 5,000 children.

In a speech at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace force centre in the capital Tehran, Khamenei said "the defeat of the Zionist regime (Israel) in Gaza is a fact."

"Advancing and entering hospitals or people's homes is not a victory, because victory means defeating the other side," he said.

Read more: 'Horrendous events' in Gaza in past days 'beggar belief': UN rights chief

Khamenei charged that Israel "has so far failed" in achieving its declared goal of destroying Hamas "despite the massive bombings" of Gaza.

"This incapacity reflects the inability of the United States and Western countries" which back Israel, he added.

Iran, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the October 7 attacks a "success" but denied any direct involvement.

Tehran has made support for the Palestinian cause a centrepiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Khamenei said Israel has "killed thousands of children without any remorse" because, as he claimed, "Zionists consider themselves to be a superior race."

During his visit, the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace force unveiled new defence systems and drones, state media said, and Khamenei inspected a drone which carried the name "Gaza".

The force also unveiled Fattah 2, an upgraded version of a hypersonic missile unveiled in June, according to official news agency IRNA.

Khamenei urged Muslim countries which have formal relations with Israel to "cut off" these ties and halt trade.

"Some Islamic governments... have not yet condemned (Israel's actions in Gaza), but this is not acceptable," he said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out